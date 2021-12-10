Firstly, I find it funny how Doyle Beck (response to Dino Lowery, Post Register, Nov. 14) claims that Republicans, like himself, are staunch defenders of individual rights, yet he writes that it is dishonest and immoral for a person to vote his or her conscience or self-interest.
Last time I checked, the Idaho Constitution (Article VI, sections 1 and 2), guarantees that a resident of the state over 18 years of age is “a qualified elector” and “an absolutely secret ballot is guaranteed.” That means we often have a choice to vote for a Democrat, Republican, independent, write in someone’s name or, for that matter, vote for Ammon Bundy or any horn-wearing QAnon shaman that throws their hat in the ring.
And isn’t it interesting that according to the Brennan Center for Justice, as of March 24, 2021, more than 361 bills that would restrict voting access have been introduced in 47 states, all by Republicans intent on codifying voter suppression? So much for the American principle and basic democratic right of one person, one vote.
Secondly, if you revisit my letter, I specifically did not impugn all conservative Republicans, only those who support far-right extreme nationalism, suppress free press and have a bent for overturning legal elections.
You know, like those seditionist insurrectionists who entered the Capitol Jan. 6 with the intent to disrupt or stop the legitimate Electoral College ballot count. The people who stormed the Capitol building that day did not constitute a peaceful assembly, as some may claim, but a lynch mob that could have derailed democracy. Thankfully, clear heads prevailed, but from what I have recently read, we were very close to having a Mussolini moment.
Lastly, on Jan. 6, I was glued to my television expecting to watch the peaceful transition of power from one administration to another. My question for Mr. Beck is: Where were you that day and what did you expect to see?
Dino Lowery has lived in Idaho Falls for over over 40 years, she moved here with her husband to take part in the great outdoors. She likes to kayak, garden, work on pottery, read and do yoga. She has a degree in geology and is a retired archaeologist. She and her husband worked for Texas Parks and Wildlife as archaeologists for 10 years before moving to Idaho.