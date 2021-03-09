Investing in clean energy production, distribution, and research and development is not only good for our environment but can help spur innovation that strengthens local economies and creates much-needed jobs. From the local to the federal level, it is critically important that elected officials continue to work in a bipartisan way to advance pro-growth energy solutions that will help us reduce carbon emissions while powering a stronger, more resilient American economy.
That’s what makes the innovative work being done at Idaho National Laboratory so important. Part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s network of national laboratories, the INL is a hub for research and development of nuclear power — working to advance energy innovation and national security. For Idaho Falls and surrounding cities like Rexburg, INL is also a major source of employment, supporting local jobs and contributing to the strength of local economies.
Just last fall, the Department of Energy announced $10 million in funding for a joint project between Minnesota-based Xcel Energy and INL to develop a system that uses nuclear energy to split water in order to create clean hydrogen. Senator Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, has been vocal about his support of this innovative endeavor — and with good reason. Using emissions-free nuclear power to make carbon-free hydrogen has the potential to transform the nuclear energy industry as well as a number of other industries, from manufacturing and construction to transportation and agriculture.
While providing these benefits, this potential clean energy gamechanger will also, of course, help lower emissions and protect Idaho’s abundant and beautiful natural resources. Projects like these would not be possible without the support and leadership of our elected officials, including Sen. Crapo and the rest of Idaho’s congressional delegation. It will take strategic investments at the federal, state and local levels, and a sustained, bipartisan effort to advance forward-thinking clean energy solutions and maintain this level of innovation across America’s clean energy economy.
As Congress digs into their legislative agenda, I am hopeful we will see increased bipartisan support for policies that help bring projects like the INL-Xcel Energy clean hydrogen initiative to fruition. Passage of last year’s Energy Act of 2020 — which allocates $35 billion in funding to help advance a range of clean energy projects and efforts nationwide over the next five years — and Sen. Crapo’s support of the ongoing efforts at INL encourages me that we will see just that.
At the end of the day, clean energy is not an issue that impacts only Democrats or Republicans. It is something that affects — and can benefit — all of our lives. However, to fully realize America’s clean energy potential, we need to invest in our entire energy infrastructure in order to support the kinds of innovations that will power our economy while protecting our environment for generations to come.