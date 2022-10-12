College of Eastern Idaho needs your help with an upcoming trustee election on the November ballot. CEI has had outstanding success given it only received its funding from a bond election in 2017 to transform EITC into a full-fledged community college serving Bonneville and surrounding counties. Although the bond passed with strong bipartisan support (71.4% approval), including Gov. Otter, the ultra-right wing Bonneville County Republican Central Committee opposed the bond with their standard arguments like a tax increase of $13/year is going to do serious economic damage.

Jim Key

Jim Key

As soon as the funding was in place, the board of trustees, together with business and community leaders, went to work setting academic priorities, hiring more instructors, repurposing some infrastructure and offering new programs of study. Nursing had an immediate need for more trained staff, businesses needed more information technology staff and INL had a continuing need for people with STEM education. Programs that allowed high school students to graduate and enter college early helped employers and students alike. CEI has partnered with Brigham Young University-Idaho in the Rexburg Outreach Center, which features classes and credits that transfer to BYU-Idaho and other regional colleges.

Jim Key is a former manager of Idaho National Laboratory Materials Research Department who lives in Idaho Falls.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.