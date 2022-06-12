I am concerned about the direction the Post Register has taken on the Texas shooting, police reform, Roe v. Wade and the choice of political cartoons.
In the Sunday, May 29, articles, the editorial board lamented that our congressional representatives waited two days to say anything at all about the shooting, and then it was they did not politicize the incident and clamor for some form of gun control.
This is in direct conflict with the Democrats immediately, starting with President Biden, politicizing the incident and conveniently forgetting the staged actions of Beto O’Rourke.
In addition, President Biden has issued another directive “to aid the police” which is largely composed of the JUSTICE Act, proposed by Sen. Tim Scott two years ago.
Sen. Scott said “the radical ‘defund the police’ movement helped create the current crime wave, President Biden is pursuing a partisan approach to many of the exact same policy solutions I proposed in the JUSTICE Act just two years ago. The fact is Democrats used a filibuster they call racist to block my reforms that they’re now embracing.”
The article on the end of Roe v. Wade leaves the impression that this will result “in women losing choice of their bodies” and the deaths of thousands of women. It only returns control to the states, where it belongs.
Choices have consequences, and my contention is any normal woman who knowingly has unprotected sex has made a choice, and she and her partner must accept the consequences.
The recent choice of political cartoons is of particular note as they depict the GOP as being callous, uncaring and “being asleep at the wheel” while ignoring the ongoing crime situation. Maybe a little more equality to the political parties is needed.
A couple of quick solutions is outlaw the wearing of full-face masks at demonstrations so the cowards can no longer hide their identity, and start following and prosecute the law.
Jones is an 87-year-old retired Navy veteran born and raised in West Texas. Since his retirement in 1974, he has worked in the nuclear power industry, received BS and MA degrees in business management, taught 13 years at a community college in Texas and traveled the entire U.S. in an RV for 18 years prior to moving to Idaho Falls in 2016.