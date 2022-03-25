The Post Register ran an Associated Press story that portrayed conservatives as horrible obstructionists who would vote to send federal money designated for Idaho to others states but not for the heroism of 13 Democrats who race in to save the day. If only it were so simple.
The real story is more complex. Our conservative Republican legislators really are the heroes of the story. They’re casting the difficult and constitutionally correct votes against budgets that not only spend far too much and expand government to unsustainable levels. They’re voting to protect the Constitution. They’re voting to protect our grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will be forced to pay back the debts we accrue today.
But budget bills also do more than spend money printed in Washington, D.C. Many of the budgets proposed this year also dramatically increase state spending. If you’re wondering why Idahoans are getting back roughly $600 million of a $1.9 billion budget surplus, it’s because state general fund spending is set to increase by almost 18%, once all accounting gimmicks are accounted for, according to the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s calculations.
And then there’s the spending that simply shouldn’t be accepted as normal in a conservative state, like spending on Idaho Public Television, the Idaho Hispanic Commission, the state lottery, state liquor system, and social justice programs on our college and university campuses. If you dislike National Public Radio and refuse to fund it, too bad. Your taxes pay for it, and that’s a decision supported by the majority of Idaho lawmakers. If you dislike social justice programs on our college campuses, too bad. You pay for that too, as Rep. Ron Nate pointed out on the House floor the other day before leftist Democrats and Republicans voted to support continued funding for it last week.
All of this is difficult to keep up with, which is why a few years ago, the Idaho Freedom Foundation created the Idaho Spending Index. Using this tool, you can see which legislators vote for virtually every budget and all manner of spending and which don’t. You can see that Republicans like Ron Nate, Chad Christensen and Karey Hanks vote frequently in defense of limited government and constitutional spending. Their Spending Index scores are above 95%, showing that they are really thinking about taxpayers and Americans not yet born.
Meanwhile, lawmakers like Doug Ricks, Wendy Horman, Marco Erickson, Jon Weber, Van Burtenshaw and Kevin Cook find themselves at 10% and below. They’re voting consistently with leftist Democrats who never saw a spending bill they didn’t like.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, who is at 3% on the Idaho Spending Index, told the Associated Press, “I’m assuming that (budget committee members) all work in good faith, and so I support the committee, usually.”
So, Bedke is doing exactly what he has said he’s against — giving his vote away to other members of the Legislature — and putting the Constitution, limited government and fiscal responsibility on the backest of burners.
It’s easy to throw parades for lawmakers who vote to spend money we don’t have on programs we can’t afford. Everyone loves getting something for nothing, without worrying about long-term consequences.
Thankfully, there are, at least, men and women of honor and integrity working in our state capitol. They get nothing in exchange for their no votes. If anything, they subject themselves to ridicule and criticism from the left and their allies in the media, as we witnessed from the Associated Press. But I thank them for defending the Constitution and liberty and for voting against unrestrained spending and unsustainable debt.