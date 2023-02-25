In 2018, over 60% of Idahoans voted to support Medicaid expansion. Today, all four Medicaid programs serve almost 450,000 of our friends and neighbors. However, during the public health emergency, the Department of Health and Welfare didn’t have the option to manage eligibility and remove folks who no longer qualified for the program. DHW estimates that roughly 150,000 people no longer qualify.

Rep. Marco Erickson
Rep. Marco Erickson

The end of the public health emergency this year means DHW began notifying this group that eligibility checks will restart. DHW will also help people who no longer qualify to find new coverage on our health insurance exchange. Of the 150,000, the department expects roughly 60,000 may drop off the books and likely lead to reduced costs over time.

Rep. Marco Erickson represents District 33 in the Idaho House of Representatives.

