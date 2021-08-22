I want to correct the record about a recent guest opinion piece about our Hell Roaring Ranch in the Sawtooth Valley. That piece contained misinformation and outright falsehoods.
First, let me tell you about my background. Our family has been living and working in Custer County since the 1930s. It is a great place to live and helped form my core values of hard work, honesty and my belief in freedom and personal responsibility. I learned the importance of being a good neighbor, respecting our neighbors’ rights and helping bear their burdens. Custer County is where I learned that private property rights are sacred and how to be a good steward of public and private land.
Currently, we occasionally land small aircraft in our grass pasture as part of our ranching operation, an activity well within our private property rights and Idaho’s Right to Farm Act. We have applied for all the relevant FAA reviews and determinations as part of our aviation use. I am a commercially rated pilot of 28 years with a spotless record. No physical airport has been or ever will be constructed on our ranch. We land and takeoff from an irrigated pasture at the ranch. Our aviation use is only a handful of flights in a Valley that thrives as a jumping-off point for backcountry flying by supporting 5,100 operations annually from Smiley Creek and 2,700 from Stanley airports, much of that concentrated into the summer season.
We applied for this Conditional Use Permit out of an abundance of caution to be able to make the property available on aviation charts for medical, mechanical, or fire-related emergencies. In a remote location like this, these are all real threats to our community. I am very surprised to see anyone involved in Search and Rescue efforts opposing one more possible options for emergency use especially in an area as remote as Custer County.
The Forest Service has confirmed that we are in compliance with our Scenic Easement. Our easement restricts us from subdivision or having more than a certain number of dwellings, but it does not restrict aviation or how we access the property. We have all the proper building permits and are in full compliance with all regulations including the Clean Water Act regarding fuel storage on the property and all other non-aviation-related issues that others, including the opinion piece, have tried to raise.
I love and respect nature. We maintain our ranch with the best land management practices that have improved the fish, wildlife and habitat values of our land and adjoining SNRA public land. We followed all the proper permitting processes and engaged wetlands, endangered species, general environmental and irrigation specialists at considerable expense and took the experts’ advice.
We made irrigation improvements to reduce water usage. These improvements did not make the pasture more useful for landing aircraft. Additionally, we helped the Forest Service, federal fisheries, and Idaho Fish and Game study fish and streamflows on the property and protected salmon-rearing habitat. Also, we instituted improved grazing practices, stream bank restoration and allow public access across our property to many visitors every year. All of these are at our own expense, within our private property rights, and are part of being a good neighbor.
Ultimately, the Custer County P&Z Commission listened to and thoroughly reviewed all of the public’s concerns, found many of them unwarranted and gave unanimous approval to the Conditional Use Permit. The Commission’s findings included that the use is within the private property rights of the owner, compatible with the existing private airstrips in the county, and not in violation of federal, state, or local laws.
I appreciate the support we have received in Custer County and across the state from fellow Idahoans and groups representing thousands of Idahoans like the Idaho Farm Bureau, the Idaho Cattleman’s Association, the Idaho Aviation Association and the Idaho Recreation Council. I encourage everyone to get the facts and stand up for private property rights and our Idaho way of life.