Modern technology makes so many tasks easier in our day-to-day lives. From smartphone apps to video doorbells, we enjoy the benefits of living in a connected world. But those benefits come with strings. As our networks grow and we rely on digital systems, we must manage the risk of potential attacks on our critical networks.
In recent years, you may have seen these headlines: “Ransomware takes down servers at local school district,” “Hackers demand $25k-$30k after ransomware attack takes down Bingham County servers” and “Madison County computers were hacked with ransomware virus.”
These attacks aren’t the first and won’t be the last on our infrastructure. We want safe and secure systems, and that requires research and testing to improve and harden our networks against attack. That’s why the cybersecurity work happening at Idaho National Laboratory matters for our local communities and the world in general.
Through the INL, students at Idaho’s public research universities can now access academic supercomputers to aid their research. This level of collaboration represents just one example of INL’s continued support for building up the Center for Advanced Energy Studies. By combining forces with our students and faculty, we can accelerate the level of work in our state and demonstrate our ability to lead on cybersecurity issues.
Securing our critical infrastructure can also mean making physical improvements. Earlier this year, INL licensed its Armored Transformer Barrier system for production. Designed to protect vulnerable power substations, this cost-effective design protects against everything from a high-power rifle shot to a Category 2 hurricane. With replacement devices costing at least $2.5 million, adding a physical barrier creates more layers of defense to our system.
In addition to enhancing our systems, we also need a workforce that understands how to navigate and manage these risks. For example, INL’s Cybercore Summer Camp introduces high school students to potential cybersecurity opportunities. Access to these resources opens the door to future opportunities not available to kids in other areas. These jobs are the kind of work that opens the door to our kids building their lives and families in our great state.
Over the years, we’ve seen the mission and direction of INL evolve and grow. Today, I believe we’re fortunate to have such a resource so close by and an integral part of our communities’ long-term success. The work happening at INL illustrates how we continue to support our agricultural roots while building out cybersecurity resources that benefit our state and nation. Many of our friends and neighbors are involved in this vital work, and I believe our communities are better for it. We’re capable of doing great things, and I’m excited about our future in east Idaho.
Jon Weber serves in the Idaho House for District 34 representing Madison County. He previously served as a county commissioner and owned several small businesses.
