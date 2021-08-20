A terrorist named Bin Laden masterminded the 9/11 attacks on New York skyscrapers, the Pentagon and a third target (was it the White House, FBI headquarters?). That calamity was averted by passengers who crashed their hijacked plane in a Pennsylvania field.
In a perfect world, Bin Laden would have been brought to justice right away, and his supporters in Afghan’s Taliban would have been rooted out and killed.
But when Bin Laden was finally targeted, he was living under Pakistani protection. His radical supporters had infiltrated the Pakastani government (where many remain embedded).
And Pakistan was then in possession of deliverable atomic bombs. And still is. This “little proliferation” was just a problem (it was thought) for nuclear-armed India.
We should have known better. As a result, US policy vis a vis Pakistan was hamstrung. And the truth was buried.
Why bring this up now?
Fanatical, malignant Islamism has not gone away. It remains a cultural cancer that need not go metastatic to constitute a deadly threat to its targets. It simply needs to exploit the obvious weaknesses of the Western democracies, like targeting the ambivalent decision-making centers of its potential enemies.
In effect, there is a weakness in the American “brainstem” (call it the goodwill syndrome). As seen by ruthless enemies, it is a fatal flaw, inviting them to exploit every outbreak of risk-aversion and isolationist thinking among U.S. leadership.
And sure as the change of seasons, American policymakers will periodically return to timid isolationism.
This has been a long-standing, recurring American pattern. If you doubt this, consider our belated entry into World War II, our premature exit from Vietnam, our hands-off policy when Pakistan acquired nukes and now, our opportunistic abandonment of Afghanistan to the Taliban.
Yes, we Americans are a good-hearted people. But periodically we allow ourselves to be naïve to a fault.
The USA’s enemies are legion. All too often, they are two-faced, even to the point of beguiling American political figures to blame America first.
The USA will remain perpetually vulnerable as long as we lack the will as a nation to recognize a mortal enemy and to go for the jugular without hesitation.
This brings us to confront two uncomfortable truths:
— Being nice is not a defense strategy.
— Being loyal to friends is essential to our survival.
Surely we will remain a decent nation, but our survival requires toughness, too.
Harry Truman, for example, was a decent man. But he was also a World War I combat-tested leader.
“Under Truman’s command in France, his battery did not lose a single man in combat. His men often attributed their luck to the leadership of ‘Captain Harry.’ Their close bonds, forged on the battlefield, endured for the rest of their lives. Through service in the reserves, correspondence and reunions, the men stayed in touch with each other.” — U.S. National Park Service
You don’t have to be a “warmonger” to be realistic. Decency is a virtue, but it does not vanquish nor deter fanatical enemies.