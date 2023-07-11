Libraries are the brick-and-mortar embodiment of the First Amendment. They are there to educate, entertain and challenge us. Unfortunately, there is an organized movement to have certain books removed from our libraries. A number of Republican lawmakers in Idaho want to do that by offering cash bounties to parents who find books with a paragraph or illustration they find objectionable.

Sen. Rick Just

I recently talked with student writers at high schools in Boise and Moscow. These are young adults eager to learn how to become published authors. They take inspiration from books with characters like them, characters who are sometimes Black, Native American or gay. Keeping certain books out of libraries might solve one family’s concerns about their child reading a particular text, but it removes the opportunity from another child.

Rick Just is a southeast Idaho native and a Democratic Idaho senator for District 15.

