Now that the election results have been finalized, the Bonneville County Democrats’ poll watcher team is proud to report our findings from patrolling a significant sample of the polling places during our November 2022 election. We tasked ourselves to observe these precincts for any nonsense of intimidation, obstruction, general violations of the election rules or just good decorum for the voters practicing their patriotic duty. If observed we were then to report those exceptions to our voter defense squad who would then contact the appropriate authorities to correct the issue.

Dennis Sutton

Dennis Sutton

This election brought more poll watchers and poll challengers to be registered and certified by more different political parties or candidates than we have seen in the past decade, so there were reasons to watch for over-exuberant mistakes or errors.

Dennis Sutton is the leader of Bonneville County Democrats’ poll watcher crew.

