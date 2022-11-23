Now that the election results have been finalized, the Bonneville County Democrats’ poll watcher team is proud to report our findings from patrolling a significant sample of the polling places during our November 2022 election. We tasked ourselves to observe these precincts for any nonsense of intimidation, obstruction, general violations of the election rules or just good decorum for the voters practicing their patriotic duty. If observed we were then to report those exceptions to our voter defense squad who would then contact the appropriate authorities to correct the issue.
This election brought more poll watchers and poll challengers to be registered and certified by more different political parties or candidates than we have seen in the past decade, so there were reasons to watch for over-exuberant mistakes or errors.
Happily, we are able to report that only a few procedural mistakes by over-exuberant supporters were observed, and those were quickly and tactfully resolved by the presiding poll judges without the need for us to become involved. Aside from those very rare instances, our team reported generally steady traffic through the polls with very few lines or delays. The proficiency and efficiency displayed by our poll workers were evident in the general neighborly atmosphere where folks frequently greeted neighbors as they each went about their patriotic duties.
We observed no person’s credentials being challenged, nor being denied their ballot, at the polls by a poll challenger, though several were on-station to provide that service. Talking with the Bonneville County Elections Office, they also have no reports of any voter’s credentials being questioned. A testament to the accuracy and diligence of our elections office’s procedures.
Several other poll watchers were also observed with no disturbances or errors in operations at any of the polls being noted or reported throughout the county by anyone.
Congratulations go to Ms. Penney Manning, Bonneville County clerk, and Ms. Helena Welling, Bonneville County elections supervisor, and their team of poll workers. Again, they accomplished the huge task of providing Bonneville County’s 50 precincts with polling places staffed with well-trained folks intent on conducting a fair and friendly election — no matter how exuberant the campaigns may have been.
Dennis Sutton is the leader of Bonneville County Democrats’ poll watcher crew.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.