The January 3, 1961 accident at the Stationary Low-Power Reactor nuclear reactor at what is now called Idaho National Laboratory killed three crewmen.
I have studied every report I could find on the SL-1 accident and prepared several reports and articles, beginning several years ago.
The SL-1 reactor had a history of control rod sticking. During the last weeks of power operation, the Atomic Energy Commission had given verbal permission for testing the reactor above its rated power level. During the high-power tests, reactor power was unstable and the power oscillations were swinging pen recorder charts off the page and required an automatic shutdown. The high-power tests were performed when the reactor fuel had accumulated a high fission product inventory. During those last few weeks of its operation, swelling of core internals greatly worsened.
The accident happened during an outage to reconnect the control rod drives. The center control rod had an extensive history of sticking during shutdown during these manual lifts, but the AEC preferred to emphasize that the center rod had stuck less than other rods during power operation. The lift involved bending and lifting an 80 pound drive mechanism. Within one-third of a second over-lifting the rod, a prompt critical condition vaporized fuel and the reactor vessel jumped 9 feet due to a steam explosion.
The experts could hardly believe that the “inherently safe” boiling water reactor had exploded and investigations were conducted to determine whether or not a chemical bomb had been set off.
The safety analysis for the SL-1 did not include any accident that could damage the fuel and did not include analysis of accidents during the shutdown.
The experts found that the manual lifting of the rod could initiate the accident and with no time for correction of the over-lift. They also found that the accident was 10 times worse because the coolant temperature in the vessel had fallen so far below saturation temperature that January evening. There was no safety requirement preventing that subcooled condition during core changes.
The AEC ruled out rod sticking as the cause of the accident despite an independent review board’s opinion that rod sticking had likely caused the accident and before core internals were examined.
The crewmen were misidentified at times, and much was made of a crewman who was having marital problems. But an autopsy showed that his hands were undamaged, and he could not have lifted the rod. The crewman whose hands were damaged had been promoted, was married for one year and the couple was expecting their first child.
I and others conclude that the rod drive was stuck due to material swelling from reactor operations and was jerked free, causing the over-lift of the rod that initiated the accident.
A review board has long ago written a report that found that SL-1 had design problems, including excessive reactivity associated with the center control rod; degrading core internals; continued operation with almost no safety reviews or inspections; and poor safety oversight by the Atomic Energy Commission, the agency that would become the Department of Energy. Importantly, that review board found no fault with the crew.
But the Department of Energy has done nothing to dispel the myths, and its non-technical document Proving the Principle incorrectly describes the amount of rod over-lift and insinuates the rod over-lift was deliberate.
An environmental impact statement issued in 2021 for a Department of Defense Project Pele mobile reactor states that a control rod was improperly withdrawn and concludes that the only lesson learned from the SL-1 accident was the need to address emergency planning. The EIS refers to a single document regarding the SL-1 accident: Proving the Principle.
Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act cleanup investigations that commenced in 1995 found the SL-1 burial ground and buildings near where the reactor had been located highly radiologically contaminated. Site workers had continued to use those buildings since 1961. The reasons why the extensive radiological contamination had not been detected by the Department of Energy were not explained, and I have found other problems with the assessment of the SL-1 radiological release depictions.
Isn’t it time for the truth about the SL-1 accident to be acknowledged?