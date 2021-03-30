All technology and engineered processes have benefits and consequences, and the desalination of water is no exception. Limited numbers of desalination facilities are being built in the American southwest because they provide a solution to a diminishing freshwater supply and growing demand. As stated in a prior article, desalination requires a lot of energy and creates large amounts of brine. Brine is a highly concentrated saltwater solution that must be disposed of as waste. It is currently being diluted and pumped back into the ocean, which is not considered to be sustainable. Researchers at Idaho National Laboratory are currently working on technological solutions that can make the process of desalination less energy-intensive and minimize the amount of waste brine produced.
INL won a 2013 Research Award for the development of a Switchable Polarity Solvent Forward Osmosis process that is capable of turning highly concentrated industrial wastewater into potable water. The normal process of reverse osmosis can remove salts and other contaminants from water using a membrane. By placing a concentrated solution comprised of amines, water and carbon dioxide on one side of the membrane, it assists in pulling the water across the membrane with less energy. The water can then easily be separated from the solution with low-grade heat. The applied heat releases the carbon dioxide and turns the rest of the solution into an oily mix that physically separates from the water. The development of this process is currently focused on reducing wastewater in oil/gas exploration and further refinements are being pursued to assist with seawater desalination. Each year, approximately 3 trillion gallons of industrial wastewater are produced during oil/gas exploration. Fracking produces about 3-5 million gallons for each well. Switchable Polarity Solvent Forward Osmosis can provide improved treatment options for reuse of the process water, minimize wastewater produced and lower energy requirements.
INL is also working on a variant of this process using dimethyl ether. DME is a condensable gas and is hydrophilic, meaning it attaches itself to water. DME is capable of attaching itself to the water, not the salts, and has a low boiling point of minus 11 degrees Fahrenheit. The process begins by pressurizing and condensing the DME into a liquid; it is then bubbled through the contaminated water in a tank where it pushes the salt out of the solution. The salts and solids end up at the bottom of the tank, ready for removal.
A little heat turns the DME into a gas where it can be captured and reused. It has been shown that the use of DME is quite efficient in that one part DME removes the same amount of water and that it can cut energy costs of handling brine by 50%. Existing technology removes about two-thirds of the salt from water; whereas the use of DME can remove the remainder of the salt and eliminate/significantly reduce the brine waste product altogether. Brine disposal can be upwards of as much as 75% of total process costs, so this technology has the potential for huge benefits and cost reductions.
Applied to seawater or brackish water desalination, these technologies have the potential to significantly reduce the amount of waste brine that needs to be diluted and pumped into the sea or back underground. They also have the potential to reduce the amount of energy required for seawater desalination.
INL continues to provide leadership in improving these technologies that will lead to more practical application in providing more freshwater to the southwest and across the world. This, coupled with other INL research on new and advanced nuclear reactors, will provide the clean energy source to operate many more saltwater desalination facilities across the American southwest, providing a viable solution to the evolving freshwater supply problem.