Every July, we celebrate our nation’s independence with respect for our past and an eye for the future. Too often, we fail to remember a key lesson from our founders. They disagreed vigorously about how to govern our nation in the chambers of Independence Hall. Even as they shared the cost of standing shoulder-to-shoulder on the battlefield, they embraced the challenge of building a country free of unelected kings with citizens empowered to pursue self-governance.

But they did not reach an agreement overnight, and no single individual who participated in the process received 100% of what they wanted. Our modern-day politics need a refresher on this reality.

Signed by the Main Street Idaho Caucus: Sens. Treg Bernt, Van Burtenshaw, {span}Kevin Cook,{/span} Jim Guthrie, Todd Lakey, Abby Lee, Dave Lent, Doug Ricks, Geoff Schroeder, Chuck Winder, Linda Wright-Hartgen and Julie VanOrden; Reps. Rick Cheatum, Chenele Dixon, Rod Furniss, Dan Garner, Greg Lanting, Lori McCann, Stephanie Mickelsen, Jack Nelsen, Britt Raybould, Jerald Raymond, Mark Sauter, Jon Weber, Josh Wheeler and Julie Yamamoto. Learn more at idahomainstreet.org.

