In 1980, 69.05% of Idaho’s voting-age population cast a ballot. But the next year, that number dropped to 49.74%. Forty years later, we hit 65.62% in 2020, but in 2018 we only mustered 48.11%. We see a similar pattern between 1980 and 2020 with Idahoans choosing to sit out off-year elections when the presidential race isn’t on the ballot. We’re asking you to buck that trend in 2022 and go to the polls on Nov. 8.

You’ve heard it before — every election matters. But when you have things to do, voting can easily drop down your list. Particularly if you think what’s on the ballot doesn’t matter this year. We’re here to tell you it matters very much. Beyond the statewide races, your local races will determine your local leadership. From county commissioners to community college trustees, the people who hold these jobs will do more to influence your day-to-day life than just about any other elected official. These leaders and the other local issues that appear on the ballot deserve your time and attention.

Signed by Sen. Dave Lent and Rep. Marco Erickson (District 33), Stephanie Mickelsen (District 32), Sen. Mark Harris and Josh Wheeler (District 35), Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Rep. Rod Furniss and Jerald Raymond (District 31), Sen. Doug Ricks, Rep. Jon Weber and Britt Raybould (District 34) and Julie Van Orden (District 30).

