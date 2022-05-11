Don’t believe the political ads for Gov. Brad Little, Rep. Scott Bedke, and U.S. Rep. Simpson. Gov. Little has done little for Idaho. He didn’t stand up for the people of Idaho during the COVID mess like the South Dakota and Florida governors and the Idaho Legislature. He has refused to debate his fellow candidates because he can’t defend his previous actions as a poor governor.
Bedke is not a leader. The Legislature tried to reign Little in, and serious disagreements arose when Judy Boyle and others wanted to sue Gov. Little over violating the Idaho Constitution. Little closed our churches, prohibited public gatherings and closed selective businesses. Bedke having control of the money said, ”He wasn’t going to allow the Legislature make the governor look bad.”
Being a follower, Little implemented Fauci’s mandate orders. He’s no doubt getting support from Big Pharma. When Judy and others supported Wendy Horman for speaker (Bedke barely won), he removed Judy Boyle from chairman of the Agriculture Committee and replaced her with someone who hadn’t even been on the committee. He also removed other chairmen and vice chairmen that had supported Wendy. He’s vindictive, wants power and doesn’t want to be challenged.
Our U.S. Rep. Simpson does not really represent Idaho. He caters to outside interests and works more closely with extreme environmentalism than he does Idaho agricultural interests. His proposal for removing the dams is a perfect example. Their removal would cost farmers their water, us our electricity production, cities their water and thousands of jobs lost.
These three are trouble and big money is coming in from out of state to support them. They should have to wear jackets showing who owns them like race car drivers do. We want Idaho run by true Idahoans.
We need new senators in our Idaho Legislature because their voting record is not conservative. You can verify this from the Idaho Freedom Foundation at www.idahofreedomindex.com.
Idaho needs new leadership. Career politicians both state and national do more harm than good.
Carolyn Smith is an Idahoan, resident of Big Lost River Valley 60 plus years, farmer/rancher, substitute teacher, 4-H leader and retired Forest Service.