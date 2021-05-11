Well, School District 93 is up to its old tricks doing everything it can to separate you from your hard-earned money.
They tried to sell you a $12 million tax increase on March 9. “We have to have every penny of that extra $12 million,” they cried. “If we don’t get it, the sky will fall.”
You told them not only no but heck no.
There were a number of school districts running funding measures on the ballot on March 9. Every reasonable request passed. District 93’s outrageous pandemic tax increase failed miserably.
So, what did District 93 do? Did they show any humility, any compassion, any respect for the will of the people? Of course not. They blamed you, the District 93 taxpayer, for not understanding what was going on. Did they invite anyone who voted no to speak to the school board? Of course not.
They just turned right around with an arrogant sniff and put the levy right back on the ballot for the next election on May 18. And remember how they said they had to have the additional $12 million? Suddenly they didn’t need it anymore.
Is it too much to ask for some good old Idaho honesty and straight-shooting instead of these flim-flam flip-flops?
The District 93 School Board blamed low voter turnout, yet they are the ones who deliberately ran the levy increase in the month that has historically had the lowest voter turnout.
Then the threats and bullying started. Attacking teachers with threats of layoffs. Attacking children with threats of program cancelations.
Of course, the administration won’t be affected.
These supplemental levies are supposed to be a temporary stop-gap measure, not a permanent tax.
And please don’t fall for the line, “We’re keeping the levy rate low.” The amount of taxes collected from you, the taxpayer, increased more than 20% over four years because of skyrocketing property values. It’s smoke and mirrors. Even when the levy rate goes down, you will likely be paying more taxes in today’s real estate market.
District 93 has received, or will receive, approximately $18 million in COVID-19 money. Where is that money going?
Did you know that enrollment at District 93 decreased for the 2020-21 school year? No longer can they whine about rapid growth and use that as an excuse for increasing your taxes every single year.
It’s time for District 93 to stop blackmailing patrons by threatening to cut programs and jobs. It’s time for them to cut the bloat at the top of the district and put your tax dollars where it counts: in the classrooms.