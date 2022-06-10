Sometimes, you just have to wonder what universe our right-wing ideologues live in. When Doyle Beck calls the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry and the Idaho Business for Education groups “leftists” and “socialists,” he’s left the world most of us know and flown off somewhere far, far away.
These commercial organizations are the Chamber of Commerce types most of us are familiar with: pro-business, pro-private enterprise owners and managers who just want to run their businesses, make a decent profit and do a little good in their communities These people are solid conservatives, so why does Beck call them socialists?
Well, for the IBE, doing a little good means supporting Idaho’s public education system. I can’t do better than just quoting their web site, “We believe an educated workforce is the key to a successful economy and is vital to setting our children up for success in school, work, and life.”
This is true in at least two senses. First, today’s businesses need workers who understand technology, are flexible in their assignments, and who can continue to learn and improve on the job. These workers also need to be able to handle the diversity of our society, from customers to suppliers to their own co-workers.
Second, tomorrow’s business leaders in Idaho will come from our education system, as long as these leaders are able to meet the capabilities just enumerated for their workers. IACI and IBE are focused on Idaho’s business and industry and their workforce and leadership needs, not on ideological battles. That said, IBE has awakened Beck’s ire because they oppose the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s anti-education stance and have said so.
We need to recognize that the Idaho Freedom Foundation is not really a think tank and not a research institution. It is a political war wagon, financed by dark money from out of state and dedicated in part to the destruction of our state’s education system. This is because their goal is exactly the opposite of the IBE’s goals: The Freedom Foundation wants workers and citizens who are both ignorant and indoctrinated, easily frightened of both change and knowledge, and unquestioning of the status quo, no matter how constricting that status quo may be. This is just what education, knowledge and modern training are meant to counter.
Basically, IACI and IBE are dealing with the reality of today’s interconnected world and the needs of their member businesses. The Freedom Foundation, on the other hand, is living in a world of imagined conformity, where “freedom” is intellectual slavery and education is right-wing indoctrination.
Don’t fall for Doyle Beck’s leftist and socialist labels; that just means any program or organization the Freedom Foundation doesn’t like, which includes local school boards elected by neighborhood and district citizens, local teachers, local principals and anyone concerned about real education. Let the IACI and IBE do what they need to do to improve education, increase local business involvement, and work with the education system to build the capabilities and careers of Idaho students.