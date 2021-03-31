According to Rashmi Prakash, Ph.D., Clinical Professor at Stanford Children’s Health Department: “Parents play the most important role in the overall development of their child. It is the right guidance of parents that develops the cognitive, socio-cultural, physical, mental, and spiritual development of the child.”
Education Week publication, which has covered K-12 education since 1981, when it fought the Ronald Reagan administration’s attempt to explore the U. S. Department of Education’s misdirection in its educational mission said, “The real goal of education ... is becoming — becoming a ‘good’ person. ... Learning is nothing but a means of accomplishing that goal.”
The magazine continued, “Very few educators or parents have ‘learning’ or ‘scholarship’ in their hearts as the endgame for their children.”
In other words, the first goal of educators should be to teach our children how to be a “good” person — learning and scholarship should now be sublimated to a lesser realm. But what is a “good” person judged by many current educators’ standards? It is someone who adheres to the lessons of the “great equalizer” for the masses known today in woke circles as “social justice.”
Today’s educational leaders are stepping away from universal approaches to education and are actively engaging in social justice political issues involving race, class, gender identity and sexuality, to name a few — issues that many say should be directly dealt with by the students’ parents. Diversity programming is also saturated in funds, with administrators of these “social justice” departments receiving average salaries of $175,088, according to a Campus Reform Report.
This movement does not leave Idaho unscathed. Social justice ideology in Idaho’s colleges and universities is being heavily funded. To help thwart this effort, the Idaho State Legislature is currently taking direct action to alter budget allocations to the Idaho universities’ social justice initiatives and redirecting the funding to science, math and other more relevant learning and scholarship education needs.
When learning one thing at home and being “coached” by teachers and professors throughout America’s K-12 schools and colleges and universities with these highly politicized principles and policies, our children become confused. As Idaho Rep. Ron Nate states, “Higher education — not higher indoctrination.”
Statistics don’t lie. Consider that over the last 20 years we have witnessed a politicized educational downward trend that has not worked out positively for the economic growth of our country.
In 2018, when the Program for International Student Assessment last tested 15-year-old students around the world, the U.S. scored 478 in math, below the international average of 489 and well below the scores of the top five, all of which were Asian nations. There has also been no detectable change in U. S. students’ math scores since 2003 or science scores since 2006. See the article “U.S. Education Rankings Are Falling Behind the Rest of the World” on thebalance.com.
To summarize, judging from the excessive amount of funding being doled out to schools and universities across the country for teaching social justice initiatives, it is readily apparent that “becoming a good person” is more important to the country’s educational system than actual “learning or scholarship.”