College is not for everyone. But education and training are. In fact, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data, only 30.7% of Idaho residents have a bachelor’s or higher degree. While at the same time, more and more employers are screening for a degree on job applications. In days past, getting a good job without a degree was easier. I heard someone say recently: “In my day (the 1970s), a high school diploma was a ticket to a middle-class life. Nowadays, it’s a ticket to poverty.”
The truth is, today it is very difficult to earn a living wage with only a high school diploma.
What would we see if we were honest with ourselves and willing to take a critical look at our educational system and what it produces? An educational system that primarily assumes all students will go to college and graduate. The reality is that less than 1 in 5 ninth-graders will graduate from college in four years after high school.
Our current higher education system produces more dropouts with debt than graduates. Our $100,000 investment to create a high school graduate is turning out a population that can hardly scrape up a living wage. At the same time, employers are calling for a better-trained and prepared workforce. Yet the cost of higher education has become almost unattainable for most students.
There lies the rub.
What we see today is a deepening gap in the workforce for skilled employees. This equates to essentially losing our middle class. It then leads to more and more of our population depending on social programs. We see this now in the continued significant expansion of Idaho’s Medicaid budget.
So, then what?
Let’s start with how students begin the process of earning a living wage. The most important part of college and career readiness should start in middle school, not high school. Helping students focus earlier on career options brings effectiveness and relevance to their high school years. Students need an end goal other than just a diploma. I believe this will increase our graduation rate, which is currently approximately 80%. Every student who graduates from high school should have a marketable skill or be well on their way to a job relevant associate degree.
I’m proposing legislation to provide each Idaho eighth-grader with a term or semester of career exploration. Just as our fourth-graders get Idaho history, students would get a focused time to explore careers and plan their high school experience accordingly. This class becomes the jump-off point for their high school career plan developed jointly by the student, parents and the school. For too long, we have handed students a road map and told them where they are going. It’s time to provide them with the tools and resources so they can feel the passion and motivation associated with self-direction. Education should empower students to build a road map that leads to a successful and relevant career.
Sen. Dave Lent represents District 33 in Idaho Falls. He’s the current vice-chair of the Senate Education Committee. Previously, he worked in the nuclear industry and served on the District 91 school board.
