Although a Pennsylvanian born and raised, my acquaintance with the western United States began while I was knee-high to a woodchuck. Train travel was my favorite mode. This was probably the apogee of passenger travel. There was the slow, tentative passage through those ancient, eroded southwest-northeast trending ridges of the Appalachians with its memories. Then, they were behind us, opening up into the quiet pastoral flatlands of the Ohio Valley. Where, in later years, I would sense a deep transitional lonesome. This would soon pass as the continent opened up into the vastness of the Great Plains and a new level of expectation.
These trips were wrapped around visits with cousins in the great Central Valley of California. Those were different times. We traveled by Santa Fe and Southern Pacific on the outward leg, up the coast and back over the old Great Northern, our favorite route. Sometimes, we would head out across on the Union Pacific. So, I acquired a sense of the West at an early age.
Now to the substance — on our return trip in 1947, we visited Glacier National Park to witness one of the greatest windstorms I have ever experienced. The glaciated peaks, cirques and tarns were whipped in wild swirls of cloud against a brilliant blue sky. The wind gusted to at least 50 to 60 mph. Whitecaps sprinkled the lakes. All recreational boating was taken off.
Across the border in Canada, the wind had been so strong that guests at the tall Prince of Wales Hotel chose to sleep in the lobby. Chairs were carried over the balcony rail and deposited on the veranda below. This was in July. A grand display of some of the most high-level entertainment available in this life. The kind that endures and does justice to the mind.