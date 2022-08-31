The construction of the Mackay Dam began in 1909. The 1894 Carey Act allowed private capital to be used in constructing the dam, with the stipulation that the state of Idaho would provide supervision of projects.

The state engineer took photographs and discussed problems with the construction company. Construction plans did not include a spillway needed during flood conditions. And in 1911, the state of Idaho built a spillway for the Mackay Dam which served until the 1930s when the existing spillway was built.

