As a freshman legislator, I found it immensely helpful to connect with legislators and mentors who shared my goal to practice principled conservatism in the Idaho Legislature. Our East Idaho Coalition represents one example of this collaboration. Most of our east Idaho legislators saw the value of this group effort. They opted to participate in summits and informal discussions about issues important to our community all last year and throughout the 2023 legislative session.

I found a strong foundation for legislative success with new and experienced legislators sharing their insights and experiences. Through the East Idaho Coalition, I had critical conversations to better understand the benefits and tradeoffs of different proposed legislation or suggested approaches to the process. There was great energy in working together to solve regional challenges and communicating those successes.

Rep. Josh Wheeler represents District 35 (Teton, Bonneville, Bannock, Caribou, and Bear Lake counties) in the Idaho House. He also co-chairs the Main Street Idaho Caucus. Learn more at idahomainstreet.org.

