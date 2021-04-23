Outside observers might be justified in thinking that Idaho Republicans hate education; we might forgive such observers when we realize that they are looking at Republican politicians. Republican voters, on the other hand, support education throughout the state, as evidenced by their support for bonds and levies for facilities, teachers and operating expenses in under-funded school districts across Idaho.
Well, why do Republican politicians hate public education? There are a number of reasons, most having to do with the influence of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a front organization for the American Legislative Executive Council, a right-wing, anti-labor lobbying group.
The anti-labor bias of the American Legislative Executive Council and the Freedom Foundation is the first clue. As in other states, Idaho’s teachers are unionized, and if there is one thing the Idaho Freedom Foundation hates, it’s unions. And if there is one thing that Idaho’s Republican legislators fear, it’s the Freedom Foundation. The Freedom Foundation has Republican politicians buffaloed, terrified that Freedom Foundation will criticize them or, worse, support an even farther right-wing candidate in primaries against them. So, when various legislators try to undo the bargaining rights of the teachers’ union, you’ll find the Freedom Foundation behind the push.
Hidden behind the opposition to the teachers’ union is a desire to undo public education as a universal public right, as well as a deep disdain for disadvantaged citizens. The reason for this is as simple as greed itself: There are billions of dollars to be made if public education is privatized. From this point of view, every advance of school vouchers, every increase in charter schools (yes, nominally public, if you can afford to take your child to school every day and miss an hour of work), every increase in support of private religious schools, is a blow against public education. And if poor people can’t afford private schools, tough; they must not be working hard enough.
But one of the greatest motivators of opposition to funding public education is fear of education itself. When the Idaho House of Representatives voted down the entire budget for teacher pay, they were very clear about the reasons: abject terror that their kids, and all Idaho kids, might be exposed to new ideas.
This included fear of something the legislators called “race theory,” apparently meaning the idea that the majority white culture of America might be responsible for the racism in American culture. They also didn’t like any mention of social justice, meaning that the entire history of U.S. jurisprudence and equality before the law, with the possible exception of contract law, would be out of bounds for the teachers of history, civics, literature or any other subject.
It seems that what the farthest right legislators really want is to outlaw intellectual inquiry of any kind. They would like to enshrine traditional, majoritarian white culture in Idaho schools, unassailable, without criticism, without context or history. If successful, it would lead to an ignorant, unquestioning, uncurious population, which is exactly what they want.
The old Enlightenment ideal of an informed, educated and questioning citizenry is anathema to the Freedom Foundation and right-wing politicians. The idea that the world will change, and that change must be met with intelligence, is, to some of these politicians, simply incomprehensible. The results of this approach, if forced upon our school system, will be ignorant students, unprepared for either life or higher education, unable to respond to the real world with which they must engage.