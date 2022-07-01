Island Park in Fremont County is bear country. The entire local community is still talking about the fact that a month ago, five grizzlies were euthanized within one week — making news across the state and even nationally. Many people have expressed shock and horror at the animals’ deaths and have asked what can be done to prevent more grizzly deaths.
The answer is up to us. The grizzly bear is an iconic species. Massive, powerful and majestic — it is a thrill to see one, and people travel thousands of miles to get a glimpse of a grizzly or take a photo — helping generate valuable tourist revenue for our region. People delight in seeing a bear. Sadly, however, we are all at fault for these grizzlies’ deaths. Grizzlies are opportunists about food. They seek it whenever and wherever they can find it. When we live in bear country, we have a responsibility not to endanger these animals. When we leave out what wildlife managers call “attractants,” which is anything with a smell, we will probably attract bears. This includes food, trash, cooking scraps thrown in a campfire, barbecues, cooking grease, pet food, even bird and hummingbird feeders.
Worse, when people feed bears or intentionally leave food out to attract them, they are being profoundly irresponsible, endangering themselves, others and the bears. When bears get a food reward from people, they remember and they return. They quickly become habituated to human food and trash, start cruising through neighborhoods looking for trash and they become comfortable around people. This is dangerous for both people and the bears and can lead to a decision to euthanize the bears in order to keep people safe. A current petition calls for a Fremont County ordinance requiring safe storage of bear attractants. Search for it on change.org. I am writing in support of the county commissioners enacting such an ordinance. It is the only responsible thing to do.
The petition calls for requiring all businesses, rental owners and property owners within grizzly habitat areas to secure attractants in bear-resistant containers anytime the attractant is outdoors. It further calls for a memorandum of understanding between Fremont County and Idaho Fish and Game to allow for joint enforcement of the ordinance. Such ordinances have proven successful at reducing human-bear conflicts in other communities. I implore our commissioners to take quick action to enact an ordinance for the safe storage of bear attractants.
Jean Bjerke is a longtime resident of Island Park.