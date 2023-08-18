Mark Fuller, Idaho GOP second vice-chairman, in a Wednesday Post Register commentary admits that he finds elementary school level math confusing and beyond his ability to grade. All ranked choice voting requires of the voter is a selection of a favorite from a list of candidates. Let’s take a simple example that should be within the cognitive capabilities of someone like Fuller and Sarah Palin, who has been invited to Idaho to rant on the perils of ranked choice voting (and make money).

Jim Key

Jim Key

Now, imagine an elementary school class that has had some arithmetic-like education. The teacher gives each student four lollipops in different flavors and a sheet of paper with circles numbered for each ballot. In ballot No. 1, the students are asked to vote on their favorite flavor. The votes are tallied by the teacher and let’s say flavor No. 3 got the least votes. It drops out of the running. Then the students are given ballot No. 2 with numbers 1, 2 and 4. The class votes on their favorite among No. 1, 2 and 4, and let’s say No. 1 is the least favorite. No. 1 drops out of the running and a final ballot No. 3 is passed out to the students to choose between No. 2 and No. 4. No. 4 gets the least votes and No. 2 wins. If a candidate on the first ballot has a majority of the votes, it ends there and they are declared the winner. A computerized voting machine with a simple algorithm would make short work of the counts. Elections with more candidates will require a bit more time and number of ballots but not nearly the time and expense of runoff elections. Plus it motivates voters to learn more about the candidates and issues. The voter doesn’t have to worry about the complexities of ranking the ballots, it is automatic and secure. Ballots by mail will be much more convenient than standing in line, especially outdoors in extreme weather.

Jim Key is a former manager of Idaho National Laboratory Materials Research Department who lives in Idaho Falls.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.