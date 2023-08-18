Mark Fuller, Idaho GOP second vice-chairman, in a Wednesday Post Register commentary admits that he finds elementary school level math confusing and beyond his ability to grade. All ranked choice voting requires of the voter is a selection of a favorite from a list of candidates. Let’s take a simple example that should be within the cognitive capabilities of someone like Fuller and Sarah Palin, who has been invited to Idaho to rant on the perils of ranked choice voting (and make money).
Now, imagine an elementary school class that has had some arithmetic-like education. The teacher gives each student four lollipops in different flavors and a sheet of paper with circles numbered for each ballot. In ballot No. 1, the students are asked to vote on their favorite flavor. The votes are tallied by the teacher and let’s say flavor No. 3 got the least votes. It drops out of the running. Then the students are given ballot No. 2 with numbers 1, 2 and 4. The class votes on their favorite among No. 1, 2 and 4, and let’s say No. 1 is the least favorite. No. 1 drops out of the running and a final ballot No. 3 is passed out to the students to choose between No. 2 and No. 4. No. 4 gets the least votes and No. 2 wins. If a candidate on the first ballot has a majority of the votes, it ends there and they are declared the winner. A computerized voting machine with a simple algorithm would make short work of the counts. Elections with more candidates will require a bit more time and number of ballots but not nearly the time and expense of runoff elections. Plus it motivates voters to learn more about the candidates and issues. The voter doesn’t have to worry about the complexities of ranking the ballots, it is automatic and secure. Ballots by mail will be much more convenient than standing in line, especially outdoors in extreme weather.
I’m assuming the students have enough curiosity to taste all four lollipops before starting, just like voters taking their civic duties seriously enough to have read newspapers, candidate interviews and, although they are rarely factual, campaign ads. This process should encourage voters to learn something about where candidates stand on major issues and not voting on whether they have an “R” or a “D” by their name. Most importantly, the voters need to evaluate how a candidate will govern, rather than how effective a comedian they will be with one-liners, like Palin. Ranked choice voting does give independent voters a better chance to elect someone that has some ability and interest in governing, as well as an informed opinion on the issues.
Fuller writes that Palin will speak on “falling victim to the complexities of ranked choice voting, which contributed to an outcome which seemed out of sync with the electorate’s true preferences.”
Could it be that the root cause of Palin’s defeat was that she just did not get enough votes? How could she know the voter’s preferences except through speculation or inaccurate polling? Most candidates get more positive comments from supporters that have been drinking their Kool-Aid for too long than voters who are tired of their empty slogans and rhetoric. Save your money and don’t buy a ticket, which is what this is mostly about.
Jim Key is a former manager of Idaho National Laboratory Materials Research Department who lives in Idaho Falls.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.