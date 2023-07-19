As your representative in Congress, I take seriously my responsibility to advocate for Idaho’s priorities within a responsible federal budget. I would always rather bring Idaho tax dollars back home for Idaho priorities than send that money to fund pet projects in other states, and I can do that through Community Project Funding. The CPF program allows me to address critical needs in Idaho’s communities through projects that have broad community support and local buy-in and meet rigorous standards for transparency and accountability. One such project that I am proud to support is the rehabilitation of the Mackay Dam in Custer County.

Mike Simpson official mug - 2022

Mike Simpson

The Mackay Dam is nearly 100 years old. It protects downriver communities throughout Custer and Butte counties and provides water to a largely agricultural economy. A recent risk assessment found the dam to be in critical condition, and the likelihood of the dam failing during a flood event is extremely high. If that happened, it would wreak devastation on a region made up of small rural and lower-income communities. The towns of Mackay and Arco would be submerged under a wall of water over 80 feet high that would come so quickly that residents would have no time to evacuate before the flood waters arrived. Flooding would endanger visitors to popular recreation sites in the beautiful Lost River Range and communities throughout Butte and Custer counties.

Mike Simpson represents Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

