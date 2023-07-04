HormanWendySubmission2022 Wendy Horman

Recently I attended a town hall where it was standing room only of citizens who are deeply concerned about the direction of our country. Children and youth, young professionals, and those with decades of experience — they all came to voice their concerns, ask questions and find out what they can do to preserve the Idaho and America that our founders gifted to us.

Being a politician is not for the faint of heart, but being a citizen isn’t either. It was so encouraging to be surrounded by courageous citizens who care deeply about our state and nation.

Republican Rep. Wendy Horman of Idaho Falls represents District 30B in the Idaho Legislature.

