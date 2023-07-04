Recently I attended a town hall where it was standing room only of citizens who are deeply concerned about the direction of our country. Children and youth, young professionals, and those with decades of experience — they all came to voice their concerns, ask questions and find out what they can do to preserve the Idaho and America that our founders gifted to us.
Being a politician is not for the faint of heart, but being a citizen isn’t either. It was so encouraging to be surrounded by courageous citizens who care deeply about our state and nation.
Fans of Max Lucado will recognize the story of Punchinello and Lucia. They lived in a society that judged others for their accomplishments by putting golden star stickers or gray dot stickers on each other.
And yes, gold means good, gray means bad.
Punchinello was covered in gray dots.
But one person, Lucia, had no stickers. Even when people tried to put golden star stickers on her, they fell off. They wouldn’t stick.
It’s fictional, but not really.
Every day, we judge one another — based on our clothing, our cars, our titles, our money or lack thereof, which clubs we belong to, etc.
As a member of the Idaho House of Representatives, I am labeled and scored by a variety of groups who judge me based on their interests, not yours.
I have a vast collection of political gold stars and gray dots. But they don’t stick. Because they can’t define who I am as a person or as your representative.
It is your interests I seek to represent, not theirs.
Can I be informed by the expertise of some of these coalitions? Can I listen to their perspective? Absolutely.
Would I ever cede the vote you have entrusted me with as your representative to them? Absolutely not.
Rarely will a single “sticker,” a single vote, or a single grade define a politician or a person. The good and bad deeds we do often accumulate more to our inner character than our outer appearance.
Thank you for caring enough about government to attend a town hall, to reach out to me during the legislative session, by email, phone, social media or in person. I can’t represent your interests if I don’t know what they are. Your role as a citizen is as critical as mine in preserving our state and nation.
Despite the mocking and labeling politicians sometimes experience, I still consider it a tremendous privilege to serve in the Idaho Legislature, to be a small part of this uniquely American form of government gifted to us by our Founding Fathers and mothers.
Let us all continue to do everything in our power to defend the gift they sacrificed to establish, to defend our sacred Constitution and the freedoms it grants so “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Republican Rep. Wendy Horman of Idaho Falls represents District 30B in the Idaho Legislature.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.