I write this column on Sept. 12, the day after we remembered the 20th anniversary of the terror attack on America. Like many on that morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I was awakened from my sleep by a phone call from my daughter in Florida in which she simply said, “Turn on the television.” And I did.
I remember as a nation we came together to be witnesses to that horror and as a unified body of Americans reach out to one another to console, serve and to give up some of our freedom to protect and defend against such a tragedy like what we all saw on that day from ever happening again. Our lives changed on that day.
On this day, Sept. 12, that unity we all saw on the days following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks seems to have evaporated into a nation of polarization and disunity even for us to worry that our very democracy is in peril. The COVID-19 pandemic, which one would think would find us in unity to fight this unseen COVID-19 enemy, has not. It seems to have only driven us further apart. Despite 3,231 Americans dying from COVID-19 on a single day — on Sept. 9, 21 of them Idahoans — compared with the 2,977 that perished on 9/11, there is no unified agreement on how to fight this enemy, this killer.
Harsh rhetoric about masks and COVID-19 vaccines dominates the news. While paradoxically, at the same time, doctors and nurses struggle to serve the unvaccinated with COVID-19 and most alarmingly be witnesses to the helplessness of seeing parents in fear of losing their children’s lives who now makeup 25% of those with the disease. And then imagine, if you can, their fear of having to implement crisis standards of care, as has been done in north Idaho, being forced to triage patients and give care to those likely to survive from those who aren’t. Who lives or dies. Imagine.
This need not happen. We care. We’re Idahoans. We help our neighbors. Politics, religion and skin color mean nothing. We’re American.