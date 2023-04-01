Before the 2023 legislative session started, we all heard a similar message. “Please do something about property taxes.” In the final weeks of March, we made good on that request. Starting in July, House Bill 292 provides $50 million of tax relief to every property owner, almost $200 million to homeowners, and over $100 million to schools to pay down bonds and levies. Altogether, this new policy will deliver over $350 million in property tax relief to Idahoans during the next year.

This solution ensures local officials maintain oversight and management of local taxing and budgeting. But it provides meaningful assistance to your pocketbook and will help the most vulnerable. HB 292 also includes a fix to the circuit breaker deduction many seniors rely on to help them remain in their homes.

Signed by Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Sen. Kevin Cook, Rep. Marco Erickson, Rep. Rod Furniss, Sen. Mark Harris, Sen. Dave Lent, Rep. Dustin Manwaring, Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, Rep. Britt Raybould, Rep. Jerald Raymond, Sen. Doug Ricks, Rep. Jon Weber, Rep. Josh Wheeler and Sen. Julie VanOrden.

