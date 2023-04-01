Before the 2023 legislative session started, we all heard a similar message. “Please do something about property taxes.” In the final weeks of March, we made good on that request. Starting in July, House Bill 292 provides $50 million of tax relief to every property owner, almost $200 million to homeowners, and over $100 million to schools to pay down bonds and levies. Altogether, this new policy will deliver over $350 million in property tax relief to Idahoans during the next year.
This solution ensures local officials maintain oversight and management of local taxing and budgeting. But it provides meaningful assistance to your pocketbook and will help the most vulnerable. HB 292 also includes a fix to the circuit breaker deduction many seniors rely on to help them remain in their homes.
Finding a workable solution for property tax required a willingness to compromise. At the beginning of the session, several proposals were floated about how to address the challenge. Ultimately, HB 292 brought together several of those concepts into a single bill. Over time, we’ll have the option to refine these different distributions to make sure tax relief continues to reach all Idahoans.
We recognize that Idaho’s fast-paced growth in recent years has put pressure on all of us and our communities. As cities and counties grow, so does the demand for services. Roads and schools don’t come for free. By working together now and in the future, we can help reduce some of that burden so Idaho remains a safe and affordable home for families of all ages.
In addition, to the directed property tax relief, other legislation this session will help reduce the strain on local budgets. For our K-12 schools, we increased state funding by almost $400 million. For local water systems, we added $99 million to the DEQ program that provides grants to replace aging infrastructure. We budgeted an additional $647 million for transportation to build roads, bridges and pedestrian access. Of that amount, $100 million will go to local transportation projects.
When the session started in January, we knew you had high expectations for us. We listened and did our best to deliver results that will make a difference to you and your families. In short, we provided property tax relief, invested in our schools and infrastructure, and balanced our budget. Idaho remains on solid financial ground with a bright future. We’re confident that Idahoans will continue to work together to make this state a place we’re all proud to call home.
Signed by Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Sen. Kevin Cook, Rep. Marco Erickson, Rep. Rod Furniss, Sen. Mark Harris, Sen. Dave Lent, Rep. Dustin Manwaring, Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, Rep. Britt Raybould, Rep. Jerald Raymond, Sen. Doug Ricks, Rep. Jon Weber, Rep. Josh Wheeler and Sen. Julie VanOrden.
