Last week, the Idaho House debated House Bill 314. Concerned parents argue that this bill will keep pornography away from minors in Idaho libraries. The challenge with this claim is that such materials are not allowed in Idaho libraries. That said, you may find books in your local library that don’t support your values or that you don’t want your children to read.

You have every right as a parent to monitor and manage what your child reads. It’s why your child can’t get a public library card without your permission. It’s why you can limit the books your child can check out of the public library. It’s also why schools must respect the request to restrict your student’s access to the school library.

Signed by Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Rep. Marco Erickson, Rep. Rod Furniss, Rep. Dustin Manwaring, Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, Rep. Britt Raybould, Rep. Jerald Raymond, Sen. Julie VanOrden, Sen. Kevin Cook and Rep. Jon Weber.

