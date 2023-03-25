Last week, the Idaho House debated House Bill 314. Concerned parents argue that this bill will keep pornography away from minors in Idaho libraries. The challenge with this claim is that such materials are not allowed in Idaho libraries. That said, you may find books in your local library that don’t support your values or that you don’t want your children to read.
You have every right as a parent to monitor and manage what your child reads. It’s why your child can’t get a public library card without your permission. It’s why you can limit the books your child can check out of the public library. It’s also why schools must respect the request to restrict your student’s access to the school library.
But under the First Amendment, we must be careful not to cross the line into censorship. The Supreme Court established an obscenity test in Miller v. California (1973) that still governs our laws today. Unless a book, “taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value,” it does not qualify as obscene. The First Amendment protects it from censorship. Even if you find a book on a library shelf containing material you find offensive, the Constitution protects it unless it passes the test.
Of course, we don’t believe that every book belongs in the hands of children. It’s why libraries create different sections for adults and children. Many libraries block kids from the adult sections unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.
It’s also why libraries have challenge policies that allow us to request the removal of certain books to another section or from the library entirely. A process exists for the community to participate in what materials end up on our library shelves. But we don’t have a right to censor or block other library patrons from books we personally don’t like.
Lost in this debate are the books themselves. Yes, we’ve seen the snippets floating around the internet. We would be upset if an unaccompanied child stumbled across these books. But we owe it to our kids to teach them how to navigate this world safely. Books are a way to see worlds that don’t always look like our own. They provide a window into the experiences of other people. Sometimes, they offer a mirror that helps us learn more about ourselves. Books are magic.
But taking kids to the library looks quite a bit like taking kids to the swimming pool. Even with a lifeguard present, we’d never consider leaving children alone at the pool until they’re older and know how to swim. The same holds true with libraries. Our librarians do a fantastic job helping patrons do everything from finding books to applying for a new job. But it’s not their job to read parents’ minds and make the judgment call about what books you consider appropriate for your kids.
In a rush to protect children, which we all want, we’ve neglected the most essential part of the debate about what does belong in libraries. Parents belong in libraries with their kids. Parents should make the ultimate decision about a child taking a book home. Under our existing policies and law, both things are possible without ever censoring a book or threatening a library with a lawsuit.
Signed by Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Rep. Marco Erickson, Rep. Rod Furniss, Rep. Dustin Manwaring, Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, Rep. Britt Raybould, Rep. Jerald Raymond, Sen. Julie VanOrden, Sen. Kevin Cook and Rep. Jon Weber.
