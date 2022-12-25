Almost 700,000 Idahoans get health insurance through their employer; their employer covers most of the monthly premium cost for them. However, many businesses are not financially able to extend that benefit to the employees’ families. With the high cost of health insurance, that leaves the families without health insurance and access to health care.

Stephen Weeg

Stephen Weeg

In 2010, advance premium tax credits were introduced to make health insurance affordable for most Idahoans. Unfortunately, due to an Internal Revenue Service interpretation, many families were still left without access to affordable insurance. This problem is known as the “family glitch.” If the employee’s coverage was deemed affordable, no one in the household was eligible for a tax credit on the state’s insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, regardless of the cost to cover their family. The glitch in the policy is that affordability is determined solely on the cost of coverage for the employee, not the entire family. In many cases, this means families are forced to choose between paying rent and buying food or providing their family with health insurance.

Stephen Weeg is chairman of the board for the Idaho Health Insurance Exchange.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.