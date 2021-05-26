The beauty of Idaho’s natural landscape and resources has been a source of inspiration and pride since our state’s founding more than a century ago. Throughout the past year, circumstances out of our control have led to hardships and difficult times, but they also forced many of us to slow down and appreciate our surroundings. However, our state’s natural resources, along with the jobs powered by Idaho’s $7.5 billion agriculture industry, sit in a precarious position, and all Idahoans should be concerned.
Thanks to those working to keep Idaho beautiful, we have one of the best settings in the country to step outside and enjoy. Our state motto, “esto perpetua,” calls us to be stewards of our state to keep its beauty eternal, and our organization is working to keep Idaho growing and blooming. But we’re in serious need of more hands to help, and we’re calling on Congress to deliver the support we need through a reformed work visa program.
The Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association is an organization of professionals, including retail nurseries and garden centers, wholesale, growers, landscape contractors and maintenance firms, arborists and allied trades. It is a resource for increasing professionalism and enhancing the green industry in Idaho. To put it simply, we lead the green industry, and we’re proud of our work to build and promote Idaho’s economy, small businesses and natural beauty.
We can’t be successful without the immigrant workers toiling in nurseries, farms and in landscape services businesses across the state. The country’s growing worker shortage is exacerbating a problem that’s been festering for years. We can no longer wait to address the problem, especially since a legislative fix has already passed the U.S. House and sits in the Senate awaiting approval.
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act (House Resolution 1603) would bring our country’s economically vital work visa program into the 21st century and allow undocumented agriculture workers to remain in their positions growing and harvesting across the country. Right now, the work visa program is perpetually maxed out, leaving jobs unfilled that could easily be staffed by willing and able immigrants who need to work. The bill would expand the work visa program for agriculture workers and quintuple the length of time authorized employees would have to work.
In addition to expanding the work visa program, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act would also protect employers and employees by streamlining the visa and green card process, reforming and stabilizing wages, and allowing migrants to work year-round instead of only seasonally. Our member operations know their businesses must be producing in every season; limiting the time they can have a full staff is hurting their ability to grow and thrive.
Immigrants have become an essential part of our national economy and COVID-19 recovery effort. They’re particularly important to the agriculture industry, including the nursery and landscape businesses we represent. Nationally, immigrants have worked 23 million jobs throughout the pandemic in industries from health care and education to foodservice and transportation. Specifically, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that around 50% of all farmhands in America are undocumented immigrants.
In Idaho, 5% of all residents, but more than 10% of essential workers, are immigrants. In fact, as many of our members know, immigrants are almost 37% more likely to work than native-born Idahoans. This has become more apparent than ever as our state is trying to overcome the pandemic-induced economic crisis while dealing with a stubborn worker shortage. While immigrants already make up 31% of all crop producers in the state, we need more workers. Without more employees, our industry can’t grow to compete with other states and create more jobs in communities where economic stimulus is desperately needed.
The facts on paper only confirm what we see on the ground each day — immigration reform is a key piece of the path forward for our state. Our senators, Mike Crapo and James Risch, have a unique opportunity to lead their Republican allies to vote on and approve a Senate version of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act without delay. Sen. Crapo has already applauded the House for passing the bill, and he should continue to publicly and privately advocate for Senate action as soon as possible. More than 66% of Americans support a pathway to legal status for immigrant essential workers, and more than 75% agree farmworkers deserve a chance to stay and work in the United States.
To keep Idaho growing and beautiful, eternally, we need stewards of that growth, including the many immigrants working in our state. Tell Sens. Crapo and Risch you’re one of the millions of Americans who support immigrants’ place in the country and encourage them to act swiftly to pass bipartisan legislation addressing the agricultural workforce.