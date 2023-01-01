Like many of you, I look at the new year as an opportunity to take stock and make plans. What went right last year and how can we do better in 2023? One thought keeps coming back to me, and it involves the youth in our communities. In east Idaho, our population tilts young. Less than 75% of our residents are over 18. These demographics mean that we tend to prioritize schools, parks and other services that lessen the burden on families to improve the overall health of our communities.
I believe we do a good job supporting our youth and their families. But I also recognize that we can improve. For instance, what are we doing to help our children feel connected to their larger community? Inspiring a desire in the next generation to participate in our civic life matters. Turning 18 doesn’t automatically turn someone into an engaged citizen. We can do more to create active roles for our youth and show them that their voice matters.
We start by setting an example within our own families, something I regularly see among my friends and neighbors. Parents and children throughout our region work together publicly and privately to serve their communities. Outside of families, we all share a responsibility to demonstrate what it means to serve as active and engaged citizens. In many of our communities, mayors form youth councils. The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Board in Rexburg includes high school and junior high students who work together on local issues and service projects throughout their annual appointment.
Engaging our youth doesn’t require an official appointment. As community leaders, we can make it a priority to invite and encourage them to attend our public meetings. With that invitation should come the understanding that we expect and want them to participate in the process. For example, imagine what we might learn about our schools if more students attended school board meetings. If we want strong communities, it doesn’t happen by accident.
We need to understand that such efforts will require a long-term commitment. I know that public meetings about budgets and policies don’t appeal to most adults, let alone kids. But I believe we can do a better job of connecting our youth to their communities. Every member of our community can and should play a role in our civic life. Our kids are no exception because, at some point, they will no longer be kids. They will be the adults who run for office and serve as our future leaders.
With all the challenges we face, we owe it to our youth to share everything we can about how things work in our communities and the values we embrace. Whether it’s in the classroom, in the home or in the city council chambers, we should commit to showing our youth what it means to be a citizen of this great nation. Of course, not everyone will show an equal interest, and it’s easy to be cynical and believe one’s voice doesn’t count. But I believe we can do better, and 2023 seems like a good time to start.
Rep. Jon Weber represents District 34 (Madison County) and serves as the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.
