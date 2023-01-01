Like many of you, I look at the new year as an opportunity to take stock and make plans. What went right last year and how can we do better in 2023? One thought keeps coming back to me, and it involves the youth in our communities. In east Idaho, our population tilts young. Less than 75% of our residents are over 18. These demographics mean that we tend to prioritize schools, parks and other services that lessen the burden on families to improve the overall health of our communities.

Rep. Jon Weber

I believe we do a good job supporting our youth and their families. But I also recognize that we can improve. For instance, what are we doing to help our children feel connected to their larger community? Inspiring a desire in the next generation to participate in our civic life matters. Turning 18 doesn’t automatically turn someone into an engaged citizen. We can do more to create active roles for our youth and show them that their voice matters.

Rep. Jon Weber represents District 34 (Madison County) and serves as the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

