“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are ... endowed with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness ... that to secure these rights governments are instituted among men.”
American law has long sought to secure the individual, unalienable right to life. In addition to laws prohibiting the outright destruction of life, individuals may not be coerced in making critical decisions regarding end-of-life care or medical procedures; informed consent is required before receiving medical treatments; pharmacists and advertisements give information about side-effects and risks associated with medications; and privacy protections prohibit third-parties from accessing personal medical information. All these things secure an individual’s ability to make fully-informed personal health decisions free of coercion or duress.
Our ability to make personal health decisions free from coercion or duress is a protection of our lives and is a natural extension of that unalienable right. A government that imposes blanket health edicts without respect for individual free-will destroys liberty at a fundamental level. Government directing or allowing other people (or businesses) to do the coercing is just as egregious. Like a virulent germ, once it breaks through its constitutional limitations, government is both deadly and costly to reign in.
Idaho legislative leaders have been slow to address vaccine mandates now impacting so many lives. A primary argument used to justify that inaction was that government shouldn’t intervene in the free market employer/employee relationship. However, these mandates are not indicative of a free market.
In a free market, what business would drive talented employees away just when employees are hard to come by and needs are critical? However, when we consider that hospitals, for example, have received millions of federal COVID-relief dollars, that they are dependent on federal Medicare and Medicaid dollars and that they are, therefore, susceptible to federal regulatory pressures — it no longer seems surprising that hospital policies mirror federal policies.
If there was any degree of freeness in the market before, it is gone now. Biden’s recent announcement — that the federal government actively aims to transform employers into their heavy hands, coercing individual citizens into compliance with a vaccine mandate — highlights that lack of freeness with terrifying clarity.
Add to this stark reality, recent actions of our governor in using federal tax-payer dollars to bring in Federal Emergency Management Agency and others to staff hospitals, effectively insulating businesses from the natural consequences of their policy — and it becomes even more absurd to argue that state government should just “stay out”’ and let “the free market” work. When business is dependent on a government that is applying pressure on one hand and insulating business from natural consequences on the other hand, there is no “free market” to stay out of.
Its time to take decisive state action to address vaccine mandates. Some large employers are moving ahead with enacting mandates, even though Idaho is considering challenging federal actions in court. Idaho National Laboratory employees, for example, face a November ultimatum, long before any court will hear arguments and long before the Legislature regularly convenes in January. It is a violation of trust for the Legislature to sit by and do nothing when people are losing livelihoods and the Legislature is fully capable of stepping up.
I have tremendous faith in our representative process. It is our job to clearly define the limits of government powers, and it’s high time for the people’s Legislature to actively and formally be about the people’s businesses. I urge legislative leadership to take decisive, concrete and timely action.