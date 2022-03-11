In view of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scarcely veiled threat to punish NATO nations who try to come to the aid of Ukraine, particularly Sweden and Finland, it brings to mind my reading about the so-called Winter War that involved Russia’s effort to take over Finland in the late 1930s. I was 6 years old when that conflict took place. There were other accounts of national heroism that came out of that period. I keep such books. They focus on patriotism and sacrifice that is often necessary.
These are small countries with generally homogeneous populations and common roots and are more easily mobilized for a common cause. It is a matter of survival. There is a close similarity to what is happening in Ukraine these days. The Nordic nation fought a courageous stand against the Russians, although it had to sacrifice much of its eastern region known as Karelia. The Finnish ski troops, dressed in camouflage uniforms that blended into the winter terrain, was one of the most courageous stands made by any nation. Their ski troops, with their adaptation and maneuverability in such harsh conditions, were an effective fighting force and took a heavy toll on enemy troops and tanks at the outset of the Second World War.
In the present situation, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a real hero to his nation and an example to the world. When recently offered the opportunity to be taken out of the country to safety, he reportedly replied, “It is ammunition we need, not a ride.”
That’s a leader. He chose not to abandon his people, but fight on with them for their freedom and independence. The entire population is becoming involved. He has the support of most of the world. A real leader when such courage seems to be at a premium.