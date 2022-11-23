Throughout my life, I have always been a fixer. After I lost my father to drunk driving when I was a child, I became passionate about the power of prevention.

I earned a master’s degree in psychology to help guide others facing similar struggles down a safer path. When I saw policy failures during my years at a behavioral health agency, I decided to run for the state Legislature in Idaho to support those with mental health and substance use struggles. Now I cannot help but ask why policy leaders in Washington are not doing more to fix the opioid addiction crisis from worsening in Idaho and across the country.

Rep. Marco Erickson
Buy Now

Rep. Marco Erickson

Rep. Marco Erickson is a member of the Idaho House of Representatives representing District 33B and previously worked as a mental health professional.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.