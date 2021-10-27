I have spent the last several months meeting and talking to people as part of my campaign for the Idaho Falls City Council. I have been encouraged, excited and energized by the people of our city. However, the one issue nearly every citizen brings to my attention is growth. People in Idaho Falls are concerned with the rapid growth of the city. They care about connectivity to their neighborhoods, schools, parks and amenities.
During this unprecedented growth period, the city is required to bear all of the cost of maintaining services. With thoughtful planning, the city can modify city planning and collaborate with developers to allow for a variety of housing types within the city. With a variety of housing options, our housing market should soften a little over time. I want our children to have the opportunity to live and raise their families in Idaho Falls.
Where city infrastructure is already present, “infill” developments allow for walkable or short car trips to stores and amenities. Strategic development of infill is one possible way to address increased traffic and rising maintenance costs. Another possibility is to work collaboratively with Bonneville County to proactively create necessary road and intersection improvements. These improvements can be a catalyst for the development of both city, school and commercial amenities in high-growth areas.
I am interested in a fiscally responsible budget that meets the needs of the city and allows for positive growth. I am committed to transparent budgets that achieve a balance between growth, public service, parks and recreation, and public works.
I understand what it feels like to not completely understand the government process. I have spent many years working to learn these processes, to help myself and others understand when and how to best engage with public officials to make the most difference. I believe it is important to have a city-wide public engagement policy; such a policy could allow for current and future city advisory committees made up of non-political, volunteer residents to be given more opportunities for consultation and collaboration in the decision-making process.
Through my experience on the local Parent-Teacher Organization, school board and City Council, I have learned that it is essential to treat everyone with kindness and dignity. There are no differences of opinion, politics or policy worthy of being hateful, retaliatory or unkind. Idaho Falls residents can be assured that I will always listen and treat everyone with consideration and respect. Using my formal education as an engineer and my years of public service, I work hard to develop ideas and solutions that combine listening to individual concerns to achieve larger organizational goals for the common good.