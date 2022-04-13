Even though the Freedom Index has gotten nearly all the press’ attention over the last several months, the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry has started copying the Freedom Foundation’s practice of posting its legislative scorecard as the session is underway.
This is instructive, as now we can see that not a single Democrat scored lower than 76% on IACI’s scorecard. It’s at the 76% level that you’ll find House Speaker Scott Bedke and House GOP Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma. They’re tied with Boise Democrat Reps. Illana Rubel, Colin Nash, Chris Mathias, Sue Chew and John Gannon.
At 87%, you’ll find Boise Rep. John McCrostie, the highest-scoring Democrat who is bookended GOP Sen. Mark Harris, at 89%, and GOP Sens. Mary Souza and Doug Ricks, who come in at 85%.
This illustrates the problem we see in Boise. Democrats and Republicans are voting in lockstep, much to the pleasure of powerful backers of big government, like IACI, which represents big businesses, hospitals and insurance companies.
IACI has a long history of supporting corporate welfare programs, the expansion of government-run health care and government schooling, defending vaccine mandates and supporting leftist social justice programs in education. IACI’s members include big businesses, insurance companies, hospitals and pharmaceutical interests. They’re not looking out for ordinary Idahoans. They’re interested in using government to protect their interests, win special favors and deals, and bury their smaller competition in regulations.
IACI most famously supported the state’s implementation of Obamacare via the creation of a state health insurance exchange in 2013 and supported Medicaid expansion in 2018.
In this session, IACI backed bills to expand government programs and opposed measures to end mask and vaccine mandates. IACI even opposed legislation to end the governor’s state of emergency, which had been underway for nearly two full years.
Liberty legislators like Reps. Ron Nate, Karey Hanks and Chad Christensen, who do well on the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Idaho Freedom Index, do very poorly on IACI’s scorecard. Legislators who score poorly on the Idaho Freedom Index, like Van Burtenshaw, Rod Furniss and Dave Lent, do very well on IACI’s scorecard.
Here’s a comparison between the two rating systems for some of the legislators from eastern Idaho:
- Van Burtenshaw: IACI score 93, IFF Index 31
- Mark Harris: IACI score 89, IFF Index 37
- Dave Lent: IACI score 85, IFF Index 45
- Doug Ricks: IACI score 85, IFF Index 48
- Rod Furniss: IACI score 84, IFF Index 39
- Kevin Cook: IACI score 82, IFF Index 51
- Marco Erickson: IACI score 78, IFF Index 54
- Jon Weber: IACI score 78, IFF Index 43
- Barb Ehardt: IACI score 58, IFF Index 88
- Julianne Young: IACI score 51, IFF Index 86
- Chad Christensen: IACI score 49, IFF Index 99
- Ron Nate: IACI score 43, IFF Index 97
- Karey Hanks: IACI score 43, IFF Index 98
IACI’s rendition of what happened at the 2022 legislative session is instructive. It shows that there are a number of legislators, Republican and Democrat, who support the big business lobby organization’s agenda. That support comes at the expense of freedom. For many years, IACI has ruled the roost at the state capitol. If it wanted legislation passed, usually, it would get it. That’s because the system was designed to allow legislators to pretend to be conservative by voting in support of the occasional pro-life or pro-Second Amendment bill while voting to expand government, grow the welfare state, and reward special interest groups with taxpayer incentives and crony deals.
Who would you rather your legislator line up with? IACI, a special interest organization with a habit of supporting bigger government and gets support from Democrats or the IFF, which believes government should be limited?
But don’t take my word for it. Do your own research, and reach your own conclusions as you prepare to vote in the 2022 primary elections.