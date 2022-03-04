Celebrations nourish and inspire the human spirit, so it is good that we again celebrate Idaho Day on March 4, marking the creation of Idaho Territory by President Abraham Lincoln on that day in 1863. It is truly remarkable that our greatest president brought Idaho into existence, appointing her first officials, and by promoting the Homestead Act and the Transcontinental Railroad Act brought settlers to Idaho, making statehood possible on July 3, 1890.
This year’s Idaho Day theme centers on mining and the 150th anniversary of the Federal Mining Act of 1872, so important to the industry having the greatest impact on the history of the West.
Idaho is young. As the fur trapping era came to an end, there were, perhaps, only a few dozen European Americans actually living early in 1860 in the land area now known as Idaho. There were no towns until farmers from Utah in April 1860 founded Franklin, Idaho’s oldest town.
It was mining, however, resulting from the discovery of gold in the Clearwater drainage and soon after in the Boise Basin and areas near Salmon, which brought thousands of miners into those regions making the creation of Idaho Territory possible. Idaho may have gotten her name from the steamboat “Idaho,” which brought miners by river into the “Idaho” goldfields. Idaho is not an American Indian word.
The man who started this mass movement of miners and settlers was Elias Davidson Pierce, born in Ireland and a Mexican War veteran, who made Idaho’s first significant discovery of gold on Orofino Creek on Sept. 20, 1860. Pierce then moved on to looking for more gold, seeming to be more interested in discovering gold than actually mining gold. He died penniless in 1897 and was buried in an unmarked grave in Pennville, Indiana. His legacy lived on, however, eventually leading to the establishment of two world-class mining districts, the famous north Idaho Coeur d’Alene District, the 10th largest in the world, producing over a billion ounces of silver along with lead and zinc, and the Western Phosphate Reserve in southeastern Idaho.
It is, perhaps, through the mining and gathering of precious and semi-precious stones that the Gem State is most famous. Seventy-two different gemstones are found in Idaho more than in any other state, which includes garnet, opal, topaz, jade, sapphire, zircon, amethyst, ruby, diamond, agate, jasper and many others. The Idaho Star Garnet is our state gem, found almost exclusively in Idaho. One of the largest diamonds ever found in America, nearly 20 carats, was discovered near McCall, Idaho.
Gemstone deposits were discovered thousands of years ago by Idaho Indians in search of fine materials to flake projectile points, knives, scrapers and other tools. One of the most interesting but not commonly known locations to see beautifully flaked artifacts is at the Caribou County Courthouse in Soda Springs, where two walls are covered with hundreds of points and tools made from multi-colored agate, jasper, obsidian and other materials, including petrified wood. The collection includes priceless and beautiful chipped artifacts created over 10,000 years ago by paleo-Indian elephant hunters in Idaho.