A year ago this month I was lying, dying from a heart attack, on a ditch bank in Madison County. Thankfully, because of a prompt response from an emergency medical technician unit and medical personnel that were available to be there and the many doctors and care providers at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, I was promptly admitted for care at the hospital, underwent cardiac catheterization and heart bypass surgery, and was expeditiously cared for in an available intensive care unit bed and lived to live and love another day.
Incredibly, I read in the newspaper today and heard from various news sources yesterday that a general hospital crisis exists in Idaho. Yesterday’s report was that there were only 4 ICU beds available in our entire state.
This focused my immediate attention on the question that if someone presently finds themselves in the same or similar situation that I faced a year ago, would they face a diametrically different outcome.
This pathetic circumstance that we face as a state could have been avoided, and some could live who will die. Shame on us for failing to take reasonable measures to avoid having our hospitals and ICU units fall into overload with COVID-19 patients thus resulting in the possibility that some people with life-threatening conditions (COVID-19 or otherwise) may die for lack of hospitalization. Really, is it that difficult to accept vaccination, wearing masks and social distancing? Many of our state’s leaders, politicians, citizens and legislators apparently think so.
I note from many news sources that the country of Denmark (that has a vaccination rate of over 80%) has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions and their citizens are presently living normal lives because they do not face a present COVID-19 problem. Their leaders, legislators and people followed disciplined restrictions to lead them to freedom out of the clutches of the pandemic. Perhaps we should learn a lesson.
G. Rich Andrus is a retired lawyer who practiced in Rexburg for 44 years.