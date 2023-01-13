Wendy Heipt

For years, anyone showing up at an American hospital emergency room could get the life saving treatment they needed. No matter who they were, a federal law known as Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act made it clear: If you showed up at an emergency room, that hospital had an obligation to do what had to be done to stabilize you.

If an investigation found that they didn’t provide the treatment that you needed, the hospitals and the doctors themselves faced severe penalties. Throughout Idaho, and across the country, hospitals understood this and they did what they could to save the life of every person who came through their doors. Including pregnant people. Until Idaho’s restrictive abortion laws created confusion that is putting patients’ lives at risk.

Wendy Heipt is reproductive rights counsel at Legal Voice. Legal Voice works in courtrooms, legislatures and communities across the northwest to protect reproductive autonomy.

