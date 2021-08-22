Affordable, quality child care options for working parents are crucial to our workforce and local economy. Unfortunately, there is simply not enough supply to meet the ever-growing demand needed to support working parents. Having worked as an early childhood educator for 16 years, I’ve seen firsthand the hard choices parents face. I’ve also seen the challenges our local early learning professionals must contend with. To meet the child care needs of our community, we must look at new ways to support working families and the child care industry itself.
As a caregiver program coordinator, I serve as a resource for employees to identify child care options that fit their needs. I visit local child care centers to find options for parents that work with their schedules and budgets. The lack of availability is not due to a lack of interest or desire for child care providers to expand their operations, but that doing so would be unfeasible from a staffing and financial standpoint. Child care providers are, in most cases, small business owners who operate on razor-thin margins during normal times. Limitations on enrollment and costs associated with health and safety requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused many providers to close, and many others are only afloat because of state grants using federal relief money.
While the early childhood sector is on the brink because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will continue to be unable to meet the needs of our workforce unless all stakeholders can identify new ways to support the industry so it meets demand. Child care centers struggle to recruit new staff because the pay is not competitive, and raising wages would force rates to increase to a point where many families could no longer afford care.
As it is, rates are already prohibitive for many parents. According to a 2019 study conducted by Child Care Aware, the average annual cost for an infant and 4-year-old to attend a center-based program is $16,301. For some families, entering the workforce is simply not worth the expense. From an industry standpoint, this makes recruiting and retaining a talented workforce challenging.
I’m always looking at ways to better support employees’ child care needs, but the challenge is bigger than a single entity. There needs to be a significant system change where early child care professionals are paid competitively and the training and professionalism are increased. The cost of this cannot be put solely on the parents of children attending these centers. I don’t have the solution to this dilemma. However, I do know it will take a concerted effort and investment on many levels to fix child care, and begin treating it as the essential infrastructure it is.