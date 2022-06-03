We are now the witnesses to two more mass killings, both within 10 days, in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, where two 18-year-old youths legally bought assault rifles with hundreds of rounds of ammunition with large-capacity magazines and used them to murder 31 people, 19 of which were grade school-age children. We ask ourselves when will this ever stop? These terrible slaughters happen in no other country in the world. We wonder, why is our democracy so helpless?
In personal protest, I wrote the following letter, in summary, on Feb. 24, 2017, resigning membership from the National Rifle Association:
“Dear President,
“Please accept my resignation from NRA. In light of the recent mass killings in Parkland, Las Vegas, Sutherland Springs and Orlando, I can no longer be silent and in that silence support the NRA position on assault rifles and large-capacity magazines.
“I have always thought that after the shootings at Sandy Hook, Columbine and Aurora that the NRA could and should have provided leadership to policymakers that could prevent these mass killings. Instead, the NRA continues to support firearm possession that enables individuals to take innocent lives on a mass scale with assault weapons with large cartridge magazines intended for the battlefield.
“Sincerely and regretfully, Ken Fallon”
I am 85 years old now, and if those arguments were true then, they are more than true now after Buffalo and Uvalde. If we are witnesses to such tragedies, we can’t just offer thoughts and prayers to the victims and grieving people of these two communities, though those sentiments are, I am sure, welcome. But shouldn’t we do more?
It is a hopeful sign that we have a bipartisan Senate committee considering what might be done to mitigate against these awful killings from continuing to stain our great democracy in innocent blood. There is the law in Florida that was passed after the Parkland shooting that could be a model for Congress to consider, which includes extensive background checks, red flag laws, boosting the age to buy assault weapons to age 21 as is done for handguns, all of which were passed by a Republican legislature and signed by a Republican governor into law.
None of this legislation was a threat to the Second Amendment as the NRA warned it would be. The laws passed only intent was to save lives, especially the most vulnerable, our children, and to allow the yet-to-be fully-developed brains of young men to age a little longer and hopefully wiser.
So what will our Idaho Legislature and our Idaho U.S. congressional and U.S. senators do to protect our citizens from assault weapon mass killings?
More importantly, what will we do?