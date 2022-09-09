Last week Gov. Brad Little called a special session to vote on historic bipartisan legislation that represents Idaho’s largest ever single investment in education. At the request of the governor, I co-sponsored this legislation, and I’m proud of what this bill will do for families throughout Idaho.

Rep. James Ruchti

This bill places $410 million in sales tax revenue directly into public education — $330 million into our K-12 schools and $80 million into higher education. The funds will be available to school districts to increase teacher salaries, hire much-needed paraprofessionals, address staff shortages and pay for a myriad of other basic needs to improve our public schools. This historic step puts us on the path to fixing structural funding deficiencies that have left Idaho dead last in per-pupil education spending in the United States.

Rep. James Ruchti is a fifth-generation Idahoan, a West Point graduate, a trial attorney and a small business owner. He is running for Senate in District 29.

