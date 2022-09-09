Last week Gov. Brad Little called a special session to vote on historic bipartisan legislation that represents Idaho’s largest ever single investment in education. At the request of the governor, I co-sponsored this legislation, and I’m proud of what this bill will do for families throughout Idaho.
This bill places $410 million in sales tax revenue directly into public education — $330 million into our K-12 schools and $80 million into higher education. The funds will be available to school districts to increase teacher salaries, hire much-needed paraprofessionals, address staff shortages and pay for a myriad of other basic needs to improve our public schools. This historic step puts us on the path to fixing structural funding deficiencies that have left Idaho dead last in per-pupil education spending in the United States.
Now, our path leads to better-educated students, more sophisticated problem solvers and an employee base better prepared to survive economic downturns. This path leads to a bright future for Idaho, where industrial, agricultural, high-tech and other businesses want to employ our children and grandchildren. It is a good start.
This year Idaho faces a historic $2 billion surplus of state funds at the exact same time that gas, groceries and basic goods cost more than ever. This bipartisan bill not only increases funds to our local schools but it also benefits taxpayers through a $500 million tax cut that will provide immediate tax relief to taxpayers across Idaho. The rebate is the greater of 10% of tax amounts paid in 2020 or $600 per joint filer ($300 for individual filers). The bill also cuts taxes on an ongoing basis to benefit Idaho families and businesses.
These tax rebates will help Idaho families offset inflation costs or can be put in savings to help pay for rising property taxes. The increased funding for education may also have a small effect on property taxes by reducing some of the need for school districts to propose additional levies at the ballot box. These levies ask taxpayers to fill gaps in funding for things like basic staffing, operational needs and ensuring students can access resources, like special education and the arts.
This legislation is endorsed by the Idaho Education Association, the Idaho School Boards Association, and the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry. It is supported by both Republicans and Democrats and represents a good faith effort to make Idaho a better place to live, work and raise families.
I want to publicly thank Gov. Little for his leadership in getting this done. While we were able to pass the bill in one day, it took the governor and his staff weeks of hard work, convincing and maybe even some good ol’ political arm twisting to make this happen. It is what Idaho needed, and Gov. Little’s leadership made it happen.
And let’s not forget who brought us to this moment: Reclaim Idaho and its army of volunteer Idaho citizens across the state worked tirelessly to get the Quality Education Act on the ballot this fall. That effort forced policymakers to take large-scale investment in public education seriously. It resulted in the governor calling the special session.
I am very proud to have been a co-sponsor of this historic legislation. Our teachers, other educators and support staff are at the core of our community. Their mission is critical to Idaho’s future. If they succeed, we succeed, because our children will be better prepared to enter the workforce with the skills necessary to create a thriving economy and ensure Idaho is a first-class place to live.
Rep. James Ruchti is a fifth-generation Idahoan, a West Point graduate, a trial attorney and a small business owner. He is running for Senate in District 29.