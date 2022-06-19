Idaho’s elk and deer populations are burgeoning, and yet Idaho continues to spend copious amounts of taxpayer dollars to kill wolves and pay bounties to members of a private group, Foundation for Wildlife Management, which is profiting from the public’s wildlife.
This disgraceful use of public money comes at a time when Idaho’s Fish and Game boasts of years of record elk harvests, burgeoning deer numbers and the “golden age” of hunting. Despite special interest groups complaining about wolves negatively impacting the elk populations, Idaho’s wildlife agency clearly disagrees — going as far as paying sharpshooters to cull the surplus of elk.
It is cognitive dissonance, and it makes hunters look bad, erodes the public’s trust in the ability of the state to manage wildlife, and angers taxpayers over how public dollars are being wasted.
Recently, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved another $200,000 payment to the Foundation for Wildlife Management. This cleverly named group is a non-profit that not only pays members of its group up to $2,000 for each wolf they kill but also engages in the ethically questionable practice of paying its board members. The money is funneled through the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board, which is also getting $392,000 in Idaho general fund dollars to kill wolves. All told with other sources, Idaho will spend more than $1 million on public money to kill wolves.
So, what are taxpayers getting for their money? Resurrected policies from the early 20th century that aim to eradicate 90% of wolves in the state.
In addition, Idaho Fish and Game funds the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services. This outdated, wasteful government agency’s annual report comprises a body count of all the animals it killed. It does work on invasive species, but also has government workers on the public dime out killing coyotes, mountain lions, black bears and, of course, wolves.
The ethical and monetary cost of Idaho Fish and Game’s policies comes without any solid data that wolves are lowering ungulate numbers. Idaho has seen a reduction of elk in some units, but not all, and there is no solid evidence it is due to wolves. Members of the U.S. Forest Service have speculated population shifts are more likely a result of habitat conditions, like maturing forests. If we want more big game on the landscape, the Forest Service should look at allowing more fire to rejuvenate forests and well-planned timber projects. Despite the lack of evidence pointing to wolves as being the primary culprit, public money keeps flowing to these outdated killing policies.
Taxpayers need to know what is really going on. The wolf is part of special interest groups’ larger agenda to turn wildlife into a commodity and profit from it. The Foundation for Wildlife Management is one of many groups looking to profit from wildlife. In other states, it has been manifested through landowner licenses, auction tags and other profit-driven schemes.
While my group advocates for wolves, it stands for all wildlife. I understand and respect differences in opinion on how many wolves should be on the landscape, but I will not stand back while gross misinformation drives the debate. Idaho’s taxpayers have a right to know the truth about how their tax dollars are being spent. Idahoans must ask themselves — do they really want to fund a special interest group whose members’ radical hobby is killing a keystone species and threatening the future of Idaho’s wildlife?