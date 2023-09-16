Last Monday, a new documentary premiered in Rexburg about the Teton Dam flood that occurred on June 5, 1976. Almost 50 years later, “Flood of Memories” reminds us that we live in a community and region capable of coming together in the face of adversity. The loss of those 11 lives and the destruction that buried homes and carried away livestock didn’t destroy what makes this corner of the world special.
I was 14 years old on that day and fortunate that our family home was outside of the reach of the floodwaters. I remember the massive mess and the clean-up efforts that started immediately in the following days. We didn’t wait for the federal government to come and save us. We rolled up our sleeves and started doing the work as a community together.
As the film highlighted, families with homes that remained above the wave of water opened their doors to friends and neighbors who lost everything. We continue today to see neighbors helping neighbors. No matter the source of the problem, I see people lending a hand every day to help lighten the burden of others. It makes a difference that we can count on each other and look out for one another.
We were blessed by an outpouring of people from outside our valley who showed up to help. For weeks, busloads of people journeyed into Rexburg and the surrounding area. The work they came to do wasn’t easy. Heavy, smelly mud covered floors and walls. Many basements needed digging out, often by hand. The photos from those days also show the almost endless piles of debris caught in the flood and the ruined items dragged from homes.
Everyone who experienced the flood has a story to tell, and the documentary does an excellent job of showing just how much work it took to get Rexburg and our surrounding communities back in shape. Today, the signs of the flood are still visible on some of the remaining buildings if you know where to look. But as memories fade, the filmmakers have done us a great service by capturing some firsthand accounts of what happened and illustrating how it took everyone coming together to get through the tragedy.
The resiliency of the people was on full display, as the documentary noted. When outside groups like the American Red Cross finally arrived, they found efforts already underway to feed, clothe and house people who’d lost everything. It’s a legacy that has served this region well, and I believe we can continue to live up to that standard. By looking out for one another and pursuing local solutions to address our challenges, we can continue to come out ahead.
Sen. Doug Ricks represents District 34 (Madison County) in the a Idaho Senate. He also serves as chairman of the Local Government and Taxation Committee.
