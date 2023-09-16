Last Monday, a new documentary premiered in Rexburg about the Teton Dam flood that occurred on June 5, 1976. Almost 50 years later, “Flood of Memories” reminds us that we live in a community and region capable of coming together in the face of adversity. The loss of those 11 lives and the destruction that buried homes and carried away livestock didn’t destroy what makes this corner of the world special.

Doug Ricks

Sen. Doug Ricks

I was 14 years old on that day and fortunate that our family home was outside of the reach of the floodwaters. I remember the massive mess and the clean-up efforts that started immediately in the following days. We didn’t wait for the federal government to come and save us. We rolled up our sleeves and started doing the work as a community together.

Sen. Doug Ricks represents District 34 (Madison County) in the a Idaho Senate. He also serves as chairman of the Local Government and Taxation Committee.

