Hannah came to Jesse Tree from the city of Boise, where she held various roles in the office of community engagement. In her four and a half years working for the city, she helped organize and execute dozens of community events, including focus groups, conferences, banquets, speaking engagements and large community gatherings.

Prior to working in local government, Hannah was an associate at a local health care non-profit and has spent her career working to better the Boise community where she is proud to raise her family. She also has experience working for the Idaho state Legislature, multiple local and statewide political campaigns and has non-profit experience at the board, staff and volunteer levels. Hannah holds both bachelor’s and Master of Arts degrees in political science, with an emphasis in public policy, from Boise State University.