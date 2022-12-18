Throughout most of the year, I work in one of the best offices available: Idaho’s great outdoors. As a rancher based near Soda Springs, I get to see Idaho’s natural resources firsthand. From the rich volcanic soil that produces our world-famous potatoes to the life-sustaining mines that provide critical nutrients, we’re blessed in Idaho. This blessing comes with a responsibility to protect our state and these valuable assets.
In addition, Mother Nature will continue to throw challenges our way in the coming months and years. When those moments arrive, we need strong partnerships throughout the state to safeguard our natural resources for the next generation. By coming together, we can ensure our state receives the best possible care.
In the Department of Lands, it involves projects like Idaho’s Shared Stewardship. The state partners with the U.S. Forest Service to reduce the risk of wildfire, insect infestation and disease. They work together on projects, like prescribed burns, harvesting and stream work. To date, this program improved the resilience of more than 4 million acres across federal, state and private land.
Through the Department of Parks and Recreation, Idaho residents can explore 30 state parks and 60,000 acres. Our trail system includes almost 20,000 miles of hiking, biking and off-highway vehicle trails. Other states envy our access, and it shows when they bring their dollars here every year. Annually, our park system produces an estimated $1.2 billion for the state economy while providing a fun and affordable getaway for Idaho families.
Recent headlines about boil notices in some of our nation’s largest cities remind us that we must take all practical steps to protect our water. Our Department of Environmental Quality works to avoid similar issues by taking all reasonable steps to keep our water safe. For example, the department helps communities secure project grants for new systems to replace aging water infrastructure.
These examples capture only a small snapshot of all the work happening to protect and manage our natural resources. I also know that we’re far from perfect in our efforts. We can and should always strive to do a better job managing the environmental assets available in our great state. During my service in the Idaho Legislature, I’ve seen and experienced what we can accomplish by working together. I encourage all Idahoans to stay proactive and never forget how lucky we are to have so much.
Sen. Mark Harris represents District 35, including Teton, Bonneville, Bannock, Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He serves as caucus chairman for the Senate Republicans.
