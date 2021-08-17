Kevin Goms is currently the Vice President of the Idaho Falls Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police and has worked in the law enforcement field for the last 10 years. He holds a Master’s Degree in public administration from American Public University as well as a certificate of Criminology and a Bachelor’s Degree in political science from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

