Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson recently released updated crime statistics for the city of Idaho Falls that emphasized a significant increase in crime, including an 85% increase in aggravated batteries, 115% increase in vehicle burglaries, 94% increase in vehicle thefts and 20% increase in other property crimes. These increases highlight the dangerous direction our community is headed if we do not change course now. The city of Idaho Falls is the fourth largest city in the state of Idaho, and our population has increased 13.74% since 2010. Idaho Falls and the surrounding areas swell to over 150,000 people a day that local law enforcement is tasked with protecting. The city is only projected to grow more, and more growth means a greater necessity for additional police officers.
Currently, the Idaho Falls Police Department is experiencing alarmingly low levels of staffing in comparison to the call load they are responsible for. In 2020, IFPD officers responded to 50,096 calls for service within the year, a 35.39% increase from the 37,000 calls for service they responded to 10 years earlier in 2010. However, staffing levels have not increased at the same rate. In 2010, IFPD had 90 sworn officers to handle that 37,000-call load. In 2020, IFPD had 94 sworn officers, only a 4.44% increase, for the over 50,000-call load.
The International Association of the Chiefs of Police, a collaborative organization of law enforcement administrators across the United States, recommends that for a city of our size and daytime growth, IFPD should have close to 129 police officers currently. Realistically, the national average is much lower than that with comparable cities averaging approximately 109 officers. A workload study recently completed by IFPD showed that even those numbers are low and IFPD would have to add at least 16 additional officers to keep pace with the call volume. Recently, in a city of Idaho Falls City Council workshop meeting, Councilman Jim Freeman related this about IFPD staffing: “If we don’t start adding some policemen ... we need to add them right now. We are already behind.”
Staffing shortages can create many issues within the workplace, especially for a police department. Officers at IFPD are becoming increasingly overworked and progressing toward burnout. Officers who are burnt out tend to take more time off which further deepens the staffing crisis. For years, the call load has significantly increased for IFPD officers, but the number of officers has not, and IFPD has been forced to do more with less.
Now is the time for the citizens of Idaho Falls and the leaders of the city to decide which direction they want to head when it comes to public safety. The status quo is no longer sufficient and hasn’t been for some time. The city is growing, crime is increasing and there will come a time soon when the city needs to decide if they are going to increase the number of officers or suffer the same fate that other municipalities have when they too refused to grow.
Services to the citizens will inevitably be reduced, training for officers will also need to be reduced, and the citizens of Idaho Falls will be the ones most affected by those cutbacks. In that same City Council workshop, councilman Thomas Hally said: “I wouldn’t want to go work for a police department that was acting like this with the budget constraints. I think that people need to feel secure in the city, and we are making them less secure.”
The city of Idaho Falls is currently debating on whether they are going to add additional police officers to address the growing population and rising crime rates. Please stand up, make your voices heard, and let your city leaders know you want and need more officers. There is an upcoming City Council meeting on Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. in the City Council chambers. This meeting is open to the public to attend, and we invite all of you to come and show your support.